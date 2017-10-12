Rambus Inc. announced on Thursday the availability of a suite of silicon-proven, high-speed SerDes solutions including 16G MPSL (multi-protocol serial link), 30G C2C (chip-to-chip) and 30G VSR (very short reach) PHYs developed for GLOBALFOUNDRIES high-performance FX-14 ASIC platform.

Built on the GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 14nm FinFET (14LPP) process technology, the Rambus SerDes PHYs are optimized for power and area at peak bandwidth, generating Ethernet speeds up to 100Gb and beyond for high-speed wireline, wireless, 5G network infrastructure, high-performance servers, storage, connectivity and compute applications.

The Rambus SerDes PHYs include a Physical Media Attachment (PMA) hard macro and Physical Coding Sub-layer with Built-in Self-Test (PCS-BIST) soft macro. The PHYs can also be configured to multiple channel widths and packaging options, which simplifies integration and maximizes design flexibility.

The SerDes PHY includes a Physical Media Attachment (PMA) hard macro and Physical Coding Sub-layer with Built-in Self-Test (PCS-BIST) soft macro that simplifies integration and minimizes time-to-market. The PHYs can also be configured to multiple channel widths and packaging options.

Outside of the PHY itself, Rambus’ solutions also include complete documentation and access to in-house experts for optional design integration and bring-up support services to make integration as straightforward as possible.

“Data traffic and bandwidth demands have exploded, driving the insatiable need for highly optimized, high-performance semiconductor solutions,” said Luc Seraphin, senior vice president and general manager of the Rambus Memory and Interfaces Division. “Through our collaboration with GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Rambus is delivering robust high-speed interface IP that enables innovative chips and systems designed specifically for the Data Center and Communications markets and helping GLOBALFOUNDRIES deliver value to its customers through tested solutions.”

“Next-generation systems for cloud and communications must deliver more performance and handle more complexity than ever before,” said Kevin O’Buckley, vice president of product development at GLOBALFOUNDRIES. “Working together with Rambus enables us to provide ASIC solutions to our customers with a range of high-speed SerDes interfaces that have been optimized for power and area at peak bandwidth while maintaining complete compatibility with industry standards.”