Akamai Technologies and IBM announced this week that Akamai Content Delivery Network (CDN) capabilities are now available on the IBM Cloud. The offering is part of the IBM Cloud Content Delivery Network and is designed to optimize the performance of content and applications deployed and delivered via the cloud.

The IBM Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) enables fast access and low latency of requested content to avoid network traffic jams and enable fast data delivery, while bringing content closest to where its needed most by users. It also delivers experience delivery, flexible demand and usage, and protection from security threats, unpredictable performance and other regional delivery challenges of doing business online with IBM Cloud CDN.

Enterprises in industries ranging from ecommerce to finance to media need to deliver valuable content such as video, web content and mobile apps quickly and reliably to end users, especially in times of peak demand. To meet this need, Akamai and IBM have come together to provide a new content delivery network service that can be configured and deployed in the IBM Cloud.

To help increase delivery speed and performance, the new service combines Akamai’s presence in nearly 1,700 networks in 131 countries with IBM’s global cloud footprint of nearly 60 cloud data centers across 19 countries. This expanded footprint enables storage of content at the edge of the network, positioning users for faster and more consistent delivery of web content, media and applications to end users.

“Enterprises are increasingly relying on the cloud to transform and deliver a spectrum of critical business applications to their users,” said Faiyaz Shahpurwala, general manager, IBM Cloud. “By combining the global reach of IBM Cloud with Akamai’s delivery and optimization capabilities, we’re giving businesses the tools they need to innovate in the market and deliver better customer experiences.”

“The promise of what the cloud can do for business is nearly limitless,” said Rick McConnell, president and general manager, Web Division, Akamai. “At the same time, as an increasing number of business-critical workloads move to the cloud, enterprises seek the assurance of scale, performance and security supporting their applications. This is an exciting time to be part of the cloud ecosystem, and we look forward to further collaboration between Akamai and IBM to help our joint customers achieve their goals.”

IBM is Akamai’s longest tenured global partner and an established reseller of Akamai Web Performance and Security solutions. By making Akamai technology available directly to IBM Cloud customers, the two companies are helping enterprises to optimize the performance of their applications, speeding time to market and improving the end-user experience.