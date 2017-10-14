CyberArk announced this week its partnership with Puppet as an Advanced Technology Partner. Together, CyberArk and Puppet are working together to create supported modules that provide automated, enterprise-grade protection of secrets and are seamlessly integrated with Puppet’s configuration automation, enabling secure, high-velocity DevOps workflows.

CyberArk integrates with Puppet to automate DevOps secrets protection and improve visibility and security across DevOps workflow. In dynamic DevOps environments, tools, scripts and applications/services are constantly being created, used and disabled.

Each step requires secrets, including SSH/API keys, passwords and certificates, which regularly go unchanged or revoked, or may not be available for a range of reasons, making the application unable to run or run properly. As these accounts provide access to sensitive resources, they are a prime target for an external attacker or malicious insider to facilitate enterprise-wide cyber attacks.

CyberArk has built a channel partner community that helps global users secure and manage their privileged accounts. Its channel business partners are the cornerstone to success and CyberArk is committed to building and nurturing strong, mutually beneficial and important partnerships around the globe.

The company’s community focuses on bringing together the strengths of advisory consultants, global systems integrators and regional solution providers, to help customers in their quest for privileged account security protection from cyber security threats in all disciplines, including finance, legal, pharmaceuticals and government.

CyberArk Conjur is a platform-independent secrets management solution that allows organizations to integrate secrets management and machine identity security into their projects with minimal effort. CyberArk Conjur is specifically architected for containerized environments and can be deployed on premises or to any cloud at massive scale.

“This integration balances security and productivity by allowing Puppet users to continue to work within the familiar Puppet interface to secure and manage secrets used by Puppet Masters, nodes and users,” said Tim Zonca, vice president of business development, Puppet. “The integrated solution provides security with a strong authentication mechanism for machines before granting secrets, as well as implementing least privilege for nodes.”

CyberArk Conjur allows DevOps teams to integrate security best practices into their cloud-native application development projects with ease, while giving security teams assurance that security and compliance best practices are being applied to these dynamic environments, without creating new security silos.

“The CyberArk Conjur module for Puppet is designed with both DevOps users and security teams in mind. It provides visibility and flexibility for Puppet secrets workflows and users can view and manage host accounts maintained by Puppet,” said Adam Bosnian, executive vice president, global business development, CyberArk. “The integration with Puppet furthers CyberArk’s commitment to automating secrets protection and makes it easier for organizations to recognize the benefits of using Puppet to improve productivity without changing the way developers work.”

As part of this integration, Puppet is also joining the CyberArk global technology partner program that brings together enterprise software, IT security and service providers to build on the power of privileged account security to better protect customers from cyber threats across multi-platform environments. CyberArk recently joined Puppet’s Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAPP).