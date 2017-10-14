Faronics, provider of endpoint networks threat detection and network management software, released this week its comprehensive and easy-to-use mobile device management (MDM) solution. Deep Freeze MDM securely manages enterprise devices, apps, content and users, and enables IT teams to determine how mobile IT should be integrated with work processes and objectives.

The Faronics Mobile Device Management solution manages mobile devices, function restrictions and other mobile computing services in an enterprise environment. The solution provides a flexible onboarding process with multiple enrollment options. Users can enroll devices seamlessly through built-in integration with platforms such as Apple’s Device Enrollment Program (DEP) and Google’s Zero-Touch Enrollment, or devices can be directly enrolled via Deep Freeze MDM.

The offering also includes a range of device provisioning needs, everything from device restrictions to specific permissions to create granular policies for managing devices dynamically and intelligently. Deployed policies and changes are applied seamlessly from the cloud across thousands of devices at once, helping organizations protect mobile devices, keeping managed devices up to date and incorporating the latest user demands and organizational requirements.

Comprehensive application management requires control, distribution and visibility both over apps, as well as licensing and inventory. Deep Freeze MDM allows IT teams to install public apps by integrating with the Apple App Store and Google Play, while also integrating with Apple’s Volume Purchase Program (VPP) and Android Enterprise/Android for Work (AfW) for simplifying app management.

Deep Freeze MDM starts monitoring managed devices as soon as they get enrolled. IT teams can gather location information from the device’s GPS, down to street-level accuracy. IT teams can manage bring your own device (BYOD) programs while adhering to strict usage requirements of user-owned devices. Deep Freeze MDM automatically delivers apps, and network and security settings specific to each device and user.

“Deep Freeze MDM is especially effective with Apple’s Device Enrollment Program. For corporate-owned devices, the first time the user turns it on and joins a Wi-Fi network, the device is automatically set up in under a minute,” added Mehta. “Customers can also leverage Apple’s Volume Purchase Program to easily distribute apps directly to the devices while maintaining ownership of the app licenses.”

Deep Freeze MDM helps enterprise IT teams manage the security challenges of the burgeoning BYOD trend, while enabling users to enjoy the benefits. Research firm Markets and Markets estimates, “The BYOD and enterprise mobility market size is estimated to grow from $35.1 billion in 2016 to $73.3 billion by 2021, a CAGR of 15.87%.”

Deep Freeze MDM offers a feature set identified by enterprise customers as most valuable to helping them manage their IT infrastructure including enrolment on iOS and Android devices quickly to allow self-enrollment in BYOD deployments; ability to install apps remotely from Google Play Store or Apple App Store across all mobile devices; restricting use of camera, mic, external storage connectivity and screen capture are just a few of the more than 30 restrictions IT teams can put into place and creating groups for multiple mobile devices so as to deploy apps, settings and restrictions to all devices within the group.

The solution also restrict Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Direct (SAFE 2+), MDM provisioned Wi-Fi and VPN configurations; can remotely lock/unlock devices in case they are stolen or compromised; IT teams can wipe retired/lost devices to ensure data security; and remotely send messages to selected devices from the cloud-based console.

“Our approach with Deep Freeze MDM was to survey our enterprise customers to identify the features and benefits that best fit with their IT infrastructure, and include those in our new solution,” said Heman Mehta, Director of Product Management at Faronics. “By leaving out infrequently used features, we have made Deep Freeze MDM extremely easy to deploy and configure.”