IBM recently announced its TS2280 Tape Drive that incorporates the latest generation of Linear Tape-Open (LTO) technology, delivering even higher capacity than the previous generation. In addition to backup, TS2280 is designed to help business handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases like cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and active file archive.

By providing a physical storage capacity of up to 30 TB per cartridge (with 2.5:1 compression), TS2280 is an improved tape storage solution for small and medium businesses requiring backup and low-cost, archival storage of data. The LTO Ultrium 8 provides partitioning support, which, in conjunction with IBM Spectrum Archive, provides users with file-level access to tape data to enhance ability to locate and update information.

The TS2280 6 Gbps SAS interface enables it to connect to a spectrum of open-system servers. For flexible network integration, this compact external drive offers both two SAS ports and one Ethernet port, and can fit side-by side on a 19-inch rack shelf or used in standalone configuration.

TS2280 Tape Drive delivers maximum storage capacity up to 30 TB with 2.5:1 compression; native data transfer rate of 300 MBps; adheres to widely supported LTO standards; 6-Gbps SAS connectivity available; 1 GB internal buffer; includes two SAS ports per drive; and offers an external standalone or rack-mountable unit with space for two units mounted in 19-in IBM server rack.

The drive also supports the LTO Consortium compressed specification for LTO Ultrium 8, offering up to 30 TB of data storage per cartridge (12 TB native), twice the compressed capacity of the previous LTO Ultrium 7 cartridges. In addition to reading and writing to LTO Ultrium 8 tape cartridges, TS2280 can read and write to LTO Ultrium 7 cartridges. TS2280 supports the self-describing features of LTO tape cartridges for operational simplicity. For flexible network integration, this compact external drive offers both two SAS ports and one Ethernet port, and can be rack mounted or used in stand-alone configuration. The dual SAS ports allow daisy-chaining a second SAS device.

The TS2280 6 Gbps SAS interface enables it to connect to a spectrum of open-system servers. The LTO Ultrium 8 tape media provides partitioning support, which, in conjunction with IBM Spectrum Archive, provides users with file-level access to tape data. This support helps users locate and update information on the tape media. LTO Ultrium 8 technology is also designed to natively support data encryption, with core hardware encryption and decryption capabilities resident in the LTO Ultrium 8 tape drive itself.

Management solutions such as IBM Spectrum Protect or third-party storage management software can extend the power of TS2280. IBM Spectrum Archive helps simplify access and management of TS2280 by enabling text-based file tagging, enabling more intuitive searches of drive content. This software creates an efficient “data footprint” to dynamically store every bit of data, helping maximize performance and ensure security.

IBM Spectrum Archive supports the tape-oriented LTFS and helps reduce complexity by enabling a graphical user interface to the tape drive’s contents using the operating system file manager. These features together help make tape-based data as easy to find and access as disk- or flash-based data.

In addition, LTFS-capable tape drives are designed to be interchangeable among compatible LTO tape drives and supported operating systems, so administrators do not have to worry about hardware or software compatibility. With LTFS, managers can access, store or archive files on tape, and transport files to and from different locations in an easy to use format.