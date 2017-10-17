Barracuda introduced on Monday its new Active DDoS Prevention (ADP) which is a cloud-based service that provides customers with DDoS protection and application security under a single solution. This service ensures customers stay online without having to invest in the massive infrastructure required to protect against DDoS attacks, nor the headache of needing to manage multiple vendors and disparate technologies.

Barracuda Active DDoS Prevention (ADP) addresses an enormous market need, as over one-third of outages experienced by organizations were the result of DDoS attacks. DDoS attacks are also growing approximately 245 percent year-over-year.

Barracuda Active DDoS Protection (ADP) is built from the ground up to integrate easily and completely with the Barracuda Web Application Firewall (WAF), providing end-to-end application security and reliable DDoS prevention. There are no additional resources required to start, and because volumetric DDoS attacks are filtered out in the Barracuda Cloud, organizations don’t have to deploy any additional equipment or upgrade their infrastructure in any way for complete DDoS protection.

Advanced DDoS protection capabilities allow administrators to distinguish real users from botnets through the use of heuristic fingerprinting and IP reputation, thereby allowing them to block, throttle, or challenge suspicious traffic. It offers integrated IP reputation intelligence that combines real-time situational insights and historical intelligence to secure against application DDoS using a variety of risk assessment techniques such as application-centric thresholds, protocol checks, session integrity, active and passive client challenges, historical client reputation blacklists, geo-location, and anomalous idle-time detection.

Only Barracuda ADP prevents DDoS attacks from ever reaching the network while also eliminating the administrative and resource overhead of traditional solutions, while keeping the costs manageable for organizations of all sizes, making DDoS protection accessible without having to compromise on features. Barracuda ADP can be used across all deployment surfaces; virtually, in public cloud and in on-premise environments.

When setting up Barracuda Active DDoS Prevention, users can re-route their web application traffic through Barracuda’s Cloud Scrubbing Centers. Barracuda’s Cloud Scrubbing Centers have the capacity to accept and block volumetric DDoS attacks,, filter out legitimate traffic, and forward it to the network.

When setting up Barracuda Active DDoS Prevention, users re-route your web application traffic. Consumers can change their DNS records to point to Barracuda’s Cloud Scrubbing Centers instead of pointing directly to the Barracuda Web Application Firewall. This means all traffic – both legitimate and attack – will first be received and handled by Barracuda.

Barracuda’s multiple Cloud Scrubbing Centers are geographically dispersed and redundant, so routing your traffic through Barracuda does not increase latency. Barracuda also provides a Service Level Agreement (SLA) which outlines its commitment to ensure that the Barracuda Cloud Scrubbing Centers do not cause downtime for the application.