VeloCloud Networks, a cloud-delivered SD-WAN company, announced Tuesday that its SD-WAN technology is helping retailers worldwide address the challenges of digital transformation and deliver seamless, world-class customer experiences both in-store and through omnichannel environments.

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables retail enterprises to securely support application growth, network agility, and simplified branch and end-point implementations while delivering optimized access to cloud services, private datacenters and enterprise applications.

VeloCloud SD-WAN enables retail enterprises to deploy branch networks that are agile, flexible, scalable and secure, crossing the boundaries between digital and brick and mortar retail environments to deliver a complete, high quality customer experience.

VeloCloud announced in August that its recently introduced VeloCloud SD-WAN Security Technology Partner Program continues to gain broad industry momentum and membership growth with additional industry vendors joining the program. Symantec, VMware and Forcepoint are among the latest members of the VeloCloud SD-WAN Security Technology Partner Program, joining inaugural members IBM Security, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet, and Zscaler.

The SD-WAN Security Technology Partner Program blends the industry’s most flexible enterprise SD-WAN architecture with the world’s best-of-breed security solutions. VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables enterprises to run advanced wide area networks that incorporate security at the edge, at the data center and in the cloud, under a single uniform business policy. The resulting secure SD-WAN solution strengthens security by simplification and automation while reducing costs related to box sprawl and manual operations.

Brooks Brothers is a United States’ based clothing retailer, with a history of dressing corporate Americans since 1818; and is the chosen brand for 40 of the 45 American presidents.

Evolving from a small family-owned business to a global, privately owned enterprise, Brooks Brothers continues the tradition instilled by its founders in creating high-quality and high-end garments.

“Brooks Brothers prides itself on being far more than just a store to our customers, in line with our long and storied history and heritage,” said Manny Stergakis, Technical Architect, Brooks Brothers. “With VeloCloud SD-WAN, we’re able to achieve high bandwidth availability and exceptional network performance to take our traditions and values and enable them for the future by delivering an unrivaled customer experience.”

Redmond, based in Utah delivers a variety of retail segments including consumer, agricultural, industrial and vinyl, with a common underlying philosophy of elevating the human experience.

“VeloCloud SD-WAN enables us to meet the demands on network performance, in our retail stores and warehouses, for secure Unified Communications and virtual desktop applications,” said Aaron Gabrielson, CTO of Redmond. “VeloCloud SD-WAN met PCI 3.0 compliance and dramatically improved real time application performance and operational efficiencies while reducing overall IT costs, helping us deliver an enhanced consumer experience.”

According to Frost & Sullivan, for a retailer to be successful in the current business scenario, it is highly critical to have an omnichannel sales strategy. As customers increasingly use various channels to shop – in-store, online, order online and pick-up in store, mobile devices – providing a consistent shopping experience across different platforms is important.

While the retail industry has talked about providing excellent omnichannel customer experiences, few retailers have executed well, with many others still on that journey. This is because of the operational, organizational, technology, and personnel hurdles to overcome before retailers can deliver the level of service that customers demand.

“VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN’s multi-tenant and multi-segmented architecture with distributed gateways is the type of platform that can help verticals like Retail overcome some of the technology challenges while improving operational efficiency,” said Roopa Honnachari, Industry Director of Frost & Sullivan. “VeloCloud’s simplicity, scalability and integration with best of breed security companies can help significantly improve speed of deployment and quality of end user omnichannel experience without compromising security.”

VeloCloud provides a transformative platform that enables retail IT to address dynamic threat landscape with a context-aware firewall for advanced security; an automatic, scalable, single-click VPN for retail-to-datacenter and retail-to-cloud traffic; and insertion of third-party security services for on-premises or cloud-based protection.

Macquarie Telecom is an Australian data center, cloud, cyber security and telecom company for mid to large business and government customers. In August, it officially launched its SD-WAN service to the Australian market.

“Australian retailers are under pressure from existing and new competitors in the market, including large online retailers,” said Luke Clifton, Group Executive, Macquarie Telecom. “Retail businesses need to up the ante in the digital services and experiences they provide to customers. Incorporating a smart networking solution like our VeloCloud Powered SD-WAN service, backed up by our own local support team, enables retailers to launch the right services and stay competitive and relevant in a fast-changing landscape.”

MetTel is a global provider of integrated digital communications solutions for enterprise customers including retail.

“Retailers are being driven to modernize the network and in-store IT infrastructure to provide consumers a seamless shopping experience while trying to reduce complexity and skyrocketing costs,” said Ed Fox, VP of Network Services for MetTel. “With a VeloCloud Powered SD-WAN, MetTel helps retail IT teams automate branch networks with centralized management and business policy enforcement, while delivering performance, reliability and security.”

“The needs of retail businesses reflect the needs of the WAN and store of the future,” said Sanjay Uppal, CEO and Co-Founder of VeloCloud Networks. “Exceptional customer quality of experience, the exploding number of connected devices, next-generation merchandising using IoT, and increasing use of high bandwidth real time applications require application prioritization, assured performance and security which is best enabled with Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN.”