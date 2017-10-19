MegaPath announced on Thursday that it has expanded the advanced security capabilities of its managed SD-WAN service portfolio to provide customers with high levels of security and threat intelligence. Specifically, MegaPath’s SD-WAN Enterprise solution will now integrate with Fortinet cybersecurity technology to provide customers with another comprehensive, multi-layered security solution that safeguards business networks and information assets against emerging cyber threats.

MegaPath’s Managed SD-WAN portfolio combines the industry’s leading technology with over 20 years of expertise deploying network solutions to multi-location businesses. MegaPath customizes solutions to meet specific network protection requirements, company policies and regulatory directives while reducing demands on IT staffs and simplifying licensing.

In addition to its flexible, multi-vendor SD-WAN approach, MegaPath differentiates itself on its ability to deliver carrier-agnostic, redundant, Layer 3 Internet connections nationwide, and its portfolio of reliable business VoIP and unified communications (MegaPath One). MegaPath also offers full solution design engineering, dedicated project management and end-to-end service delivery backed by 100 percent U.S.-based technical support, available around the clock.

MegaPath’s latest Advanced Security service is available with its SD-WAN Enterprise service, including MegaPath RED, the premium SD-WAN package introduced earlier this year for businesses that require 100-percent uptime with real financial guarantees.

MegaPath also offers an SD-WAN Pro service, giving businesses access to other network and security capabilities at lower price points.

“Organizations are increasingly adopting SD-WAN technology to keep up with shifts in enterprise traffic usage towards the cloud, but integrating secure SD-WAN can be a challenge for highly distributed enterprises and branch offices,” said John Maddison, senior vice president of products and solutions at Fortinet. “MegaPath is expertly leveraging the open nature of the Fortinet Security Fabric to integrate our leading security solutions with leading networking technologies to deliver secure SD-WAN to their customers.”

“Ensuring the security of sensitive data is a serious concern for businesses of all sizes,” said Dan Foster, COO and president, MegaPath. “Today’s release furthers MegaPath’s strategy to deliver solutions that bridge our network expertise with access to the industry’s best technologies, in order to help our customers manage and protect their networks with unprecedented flexibility and ease.”

