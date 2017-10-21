Kaspersky Lab released this week Kaspersky Security Cloud, its security-as-a-service solution with a tailored approach to protection for individuals and families. The new service adapts to users’ digital lives and provides comprehensive protection against cyber threats. Kaspersky Security Cloud is based on the company’s solutions and has a U.S. patented adaptive technology, which configures itself to a user’s digital behavior, regardless of the device.

The service includes features for privacy and online payment protection, a VPN for safe encryption of communication over public Wi-Fi, a password manager for creating and storing strong passwords, and protections for children. It also offers helpful security advice, providing recommendations to suit different online activities.

Kaspersky Security Cloud is provided on a subscription basis and can be accessed through an account in the My Kaspersky web portal from where it is easy and convenient to manage the solution’s configuration. A subscription for a single user includes one account, and protection for up to five devices. A family subscription includes twenty accounts to share across the family, protection for 20 devices, and adaptive protection for children.

Kaspersky Security Cloud will notify users about reported password leaks that affect the services they use, and advise them to change a compromised password as soon as possible. The service can point out weak settings on a protected device and give recommendations on how to strengthen them.

It will advise about updating applications on devices if the apps contain known vulnerabilities, and switch on traffic encryption if the Wi-Fi a device is connected to is not secure. Additional adaptive features will be added over time, reflecting the needs of consumers and the ever-changing digital landscape.

“With Kaspersky Security Cloud, we have aspired to develop a service for the user that ensures the right level of protection at the right time,” says Harvey Lee, head of consumer portfolio management & strategic programs at Kaspersky Lab. “Today, a user’s digital life is much more than just a device connected to the internet; it is a whole world in itself, as individual as the user’s real personal life. That means the security solution has to adapt to this individuality, without a user having to make a tradeoff between their security and convenience. Our approach of providing a service that adapts to the user’s behavior and context is how we see the future of security technologies evolving.”

Kaspersky Security Cloud is currently available to residents of the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria and the USA. Release dates for other countries will be announced separately.