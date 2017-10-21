Promise Technology Inc., a media storage technology provider, announced this week that its Pegasus3 series of desktop RAID storage solutions with Thunderbolt3 will now include ChronoSync software from Econ Technologies.

“The addition of ChronoSync software across our entire Pegasus lineup is yet another way that we are adding value to our solutions for creative professionals,” noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. “Whether you’re working in post-production, broadcast, sports, education, or house of worship environments, your rich media workflows require reliable backup, and ChronoSync is one of the best Mac backups available. When combined with the lightning-fast speeds and advanced RAID protection that our family of Pegasus solutions provides, users can rest assured that even their most demanding creative projects are safe and secure.”

Promise’s lineup of Pegasus3 solutions includes full-featured, update-inclusive ChronoSync software and one user license (with an option to upgrade), and is now available at Promise’s eStore. The ChronoSync Pegasus Edition is available now at Promise’s eStore (in North America only) for existing owners of Pegasus3 (and prior generation) models. Econ has been creating Apple software, including ChronoSync for Mac OS X and ChronoAgent for Mac OS X.

A multipurpose app for local and cloud backup, bootable backup, and folder synchronizing, ChronoSync is consistently included on ‘Best Software Backup for Mac’ lists. “We are very excited to partner with Promise to bring the ChronoSync Pegasus Edition to its lineup of high-performance RAID systems,” said Duilio Proni, president of Econ Technologies. “ChronoSync is used daily by thousands of digital pros because of its versatility, reliability, and performance. Coupling ChronoSync with the lightning-fast Pegasus storage systems is a logical enhancement to these creative professionals’ workflow.”