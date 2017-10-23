Addonics Technologies announced on Monday Sapphire Cipher II Snap-In, an external removable drive system with high-performance full disk hardware encryption.

The Sapphire Cipher II Snap-In is OS independent and can be connected to any system. It is an ideal solution to secure sensitive data stored in any hard drive and SSD or to transport drives containing sensitive information, particularly for organizations with heterogeneous computing environments and legacy systems.

The Sapphire Cipher II Snap-In encrypts and decrypts data on the fly using an onboard FIPS 140-2 certified AES crypto engine. Unlike software encryption products that depend on the system CPU to encrypt and decrypt the data, the Sapphire Cipher II Snap-In has no impact on CPU utilization. This allows the system CPU to perform its computing tasks at normal speed. There is minimal impact on the performance of the hard drive or SSD.

The Sapphire Cipher II Snap-In is Addonics’ second generation encryption solution with support of SATA 6G speed. It is a high performance and simple solution to secure any 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD with FIPS-140-2 certified AES 256-bit full disk hardware encryption.

It connects to any system via eSATA or USB 3.1/3.0 port and drives are added or removed from the Sapphire Cipher Snap-In like a VHS cassette.

Encryption is activated by a simple insertion of a Cipher key, just like locking a door. There is no password to remember or special software to install. If the drive is stolen or lost, all the information in it is inaccessible without the Cipher key.

The standard Cipher key stores the cipher code in plain text. Addonics first generation of CipherChain, Diamond Cipher and Ruby Cipher can only be authenticated with this SC key. This type of key is also compatible with the new Sapphire Cipher II Snap-In product.

Although users can use the same key code for both the Sapphire Cipher II Snap-In and the Addonics first generation Cipher products, the encrypted hard drives are not compatible. In other words, drives encrypted in Sapphire Cipher II Snap-In cannot be attached to the first generation of Cipher product and vice versa.

The HMAC key does not store any key code. Its authentication requires two ways communication with the Sapphire Cipher II Snap-In and the original encrypted hard drive. The HMAC key cannot be duplicated.

The original key file, generated by the Addonics RNG software PRO, is required to program additional HMAC key. So when a HMAC key is lost or stolen, the key code cannot be copied or hacked. HMAC key is supported only on the 6G SATA hardware encryption products.

Price for the Sapphire Cipher II Snap-In is $179 for model equipped with USB 3.1 interface.