ZeroStack announced on Monday that its cloud platform now runs on Nutanix HCI hardware, expanding choices for IT departments that want to empower their DevOps groups with a software-defined infrastructure that offers SaaS-delivered, multi-cloud operations. Developers can have a consistent platform no matter where they are located while reducing operational complexity and costs.

Developers need a common platform to reduce costs and ensure efficient processes for software development, and budget-constrained IT departments want to gain maximum leverage out of existing hardware. ZeroStack’s Intelligent Cloud Platform is hardware independent, so it enables consistent processes regardless of the hardware used.

As a result, developers can create secure private workspaces and build a personal environment suited for them, while retaining the ability to interconnect and share their work across sites and teams.

ZeroStack uses software to deliver a self-driving, fully integrated private cloud platform that offers the agility and simplicity of public cloud at a fraction of the cost, along with the control, security, and performance of a private cloud.

The company leverages advances in distributed computing, computer science and AI to self-manage your on-premises cloud coupled with a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) portal to handle management and operations with complete health monitoring and predictive analytics.

Founded by senior engineers from VMware and Google, the company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in Mountain View, California.

“By extending our hardware support to Nutanix systems, we continue to expand choices for IT departments that want to provide a consistent DevOps platform while maximizing their hardware investments,” said Kamesh Pemmaraju, vice president of product management at ZeroStack. “Our Intelligent Cloud Platform abstracts both the hardware and site locations from the equation and allows developers to quickly and cost-effectively self-provision the tools they need to do their jobs.”