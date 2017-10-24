Commvault announced Tuesday ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS, a scale-out data protection solution combining Commvault HyperScale Software with Cisco’s Unified Computing System (UCS). ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS provides enterprises a single, integrated solution that delivers infrastructure simplicity, elasticity, resiliency, flexibility and scale for managing secondary data, while replacing legacy backup tools with a modern cloud-enabled data management solution.

With 45 to 60 percent of data consumed by secondary workloads according to a report by IDC, enterprises face increasing demand to find new value in secondary storage as a means to drive key business and IT transformation initiatives, while keeping costs within control and maintaining visibility into their data.

Commvaults HyperScale Technology bring scale-out infrastructure to the Commvault Data Platform and seamlessly integrates with storage arrays, hypervisors, applications and the full range of cloud provider solutions to support the most diverse and dynamic environments. Customers can consume Commvault HyperScale Technology in one of two ways: Commvault HyperScale Appliance and Commvault HyperScale Software.

In support of true hybrid IT environments, Commvault HyperScale Technology is uniquely positioned in the market to protect and securely move workloads across any type of infrastructure including public cloud, private cloud and on-premises.

ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS supports this environment by providing a unified, modern data protection and management platform that delivers cloud-like services on-premises. The solution also enables enterprises to eliminate costly existing point solutions that do not scale and lack visibility into secondary data.

ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS continues the growing relationship between Cisco and Commvault, is available to customers through the Cisco SolutionsPlus program and will be available directly from Cisco’s Global Price List, making it easy for Cisco and its powerful network of resellers to sell and deliver to the market.

Commvault joins the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program at a time when enterprise and midmarket customers are facing increased data challenges fueled by the exponential growth in the amount of data to store, manage and analyze, and the ever-increasing risk of security breaches. Commvault mitigates this challenge through its robust data platform that defends against the growing variety of threats, while providing customers the flexibility to manage data stored in the data center and in the cloud.

ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS provides users with agility, resiliency and availability of data and applications, both on-premises and in the cloud; setup, management and upgrade simplicity; Commvault Data Platform’s high availability and disaster recovery capabilities, including simply powerful automation, orchestration and self-service; and offers new scale-out infrastructure combined with data management and protection, enabling systems consolidation and elimination of point-product solution silos.

The solution delivers modular scalability to grow with the needs of the business, including non-disruptive capacity and performance expansion; built-in resiliency (erasure-coding with no single point of failure); and delivers streamlined support, centralized patch management and active monitoring. It also delivers better TCO versus legacy scale-up solutions with lower procurement cost and operational overhead; and scale-out capacity that can start small and scale to petaBytes seamlessly.

“The combination of Cisco and Commvault continue to deliver world class Data Protection solutions to our customers leveraging our extensive Data Center Portfolio,” said Satinder Sethi, VP, Unified Computing System & Datacenter Solutions, Cisco. “For the new Commvault ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS solution, Cisco brings a proven Fabric Based Data Center architecture and turn key management that has delivered exceptional value to our customers and partners in their data center modernization journey.”

“We are glad to see Commvault’s powerful scale-out data protection software for the enterprise is now available as a Cisco SKU through ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS®,” said Scott Miller, senior director of Data Center, World Wide Technology. “Today’s launch extends on Commvault’s successful relationship with Cisco to help customers easily protect, manage and optimize data on Cisco solutions such as Cisco UCS, Cisco HyperFlex and FlashStack. We look forward to bringing this new, uniquely-bundled solution to market as a game-changing alternative to existing scale-out solutions that have failed to deliver on expectations.”

“We are excited that the industry leader in data center infrastructure and the industry leader in data protection have worked together to create a solution that delivers a new level of simplicity, elasticity, resiliency, flexibility and scale for managing secondary data,” said N. Robert Hammer, chairman, president and CEO, Commvault. “ScaleProtect with UCS, the powerful combination of Commvault HyperScale Technology and the computing and networking power of Cisco UCS, provides unparalleled performance and cost effectiveness for a range of use cases, including data center consolidation, infrastructure modernization, digital transformation, growing multiple location footprints and business-critical application and dev/test performance.”