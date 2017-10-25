Aparavi launched on Wednesday to better prepare businesses to meet the challenges of long-term data retention across modern, multi-cloud architectures.

Its multi-tier and tenant software-as-a-service platform was built from the ground up to enable organizations of all sizes to protect data both stored and aggregated on multiple clouds and on premises by addressing the current barriers of cost, vendor lock, complexity, and compliance requirements facing traditional solutions.

Aparavi is available on Windows platforms, as well as Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu and Red Hat. The platform uses the Amazon Simple storage API and supports AWS services as well as, Google Cloud Platform, Wasabi, IBM Bluemix, Scality, and Cloudian which are among Aparavi’s certified storage devices and partners.

Aparavi delivers software as a service for compliance burdened companies with a desire for “any-cloud” data retention. Its cloud forward solution puts the power back into the right hands with a RESTful API, policy engine, alongside an open data format, and a multi-tenant architecture.

The purpose-built technology will reduce and organizations storage footprint as compared to more traditional methods while ensuring compliance policies are upheld for decades to come. Aparavi believes that with evolving global regulations and more data than ever being generated, organizations need purpose-built solutions for short and long-term data retention.

Aparavi’s new SaaS platform installs quickly, working in conjunction with an organization’s business continuity plan to ease the burden of compliance and data protection while providing them with the freedom to switch between the most strategic or cost-effective cloud storage vendor of their choice.

Aparavi’s cloud-active data pruning automatically removes files that are no longer needed based on policy conditions to reduce storage requirements over time and lower recurring costs the first terabyte is free in perpetuity with subscription costs of $999 per year for three terabytes of usage.

Aparavi’s three-tiered architecture enables the company’s patented technologies to scale between local and cloud storage, minimally impacting workload while balancing network and bandwidth concerns. Multi-Cloud Agile Retention allows organizations to use one cloud today and to switch to another at any point with no interruption or migration necessary.

Point-in-Time recovery protection seamlessly recovers data from any combination of local or cloud storage based on the date and time the data was protected without having to worry about where the data is. Aparavi’s open data format enables other tools to read data with or without the Aparavi platform to prevent any complications with long-term recovery.

“Companies that are struggling with how to protect and retain data in modern IT environments over time need a solution that is built for tomorrow’s architecture,” said Adrian Knapp, chairman of Aparavi. “Organizations are increasingly adopting multi-cloud storage as one such option for long-term retention as the cloud continues to become cheaper on a per terabyte basis. However, managing business-critical information and ensuring its availability across multiple clouds over time is a challenge that most solutions cannot address simply. Only Aparavi allows organizations to take full advantage of cloud economics by automatically aligning the value of their data with the cloud storage vendor of their choice based on price while simultaneously pruning old data to ensure they’re not paying to store information that is no longer needed for a better TCO than anyone else on the market today.”

“Enterprise storage architectures have evolved tremendously in the last few years,” said Deepak Mohan, research director at IDC. “With the growth and maturity of cloud, storage at typical enterprises now spans multiple tiers across multiple premises and providers. But data retention and protection techniques have not kept up with this pace of evolution. By creating a purpose-built solution that addresses today’s multi-cloud storage paradigm, Aparavi brings to market a solution for organizations to protect their data across multiple clouds and premises in an easy and affordable manner.”