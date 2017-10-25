Symantec announced Wednesday advanced and fully-featured endpoint solution, bringing together deception technology, mobile threat defense, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), hardening and intensive protection through advanced machine learning.

Built on the company’s Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP) platform, it delivers capabilities in a single agent, meeting the challenges of the cloud generation by helping to simplify and optimize their environments, lower costs, and improve security.

Symantec uniquely provides comprehensive endpoint capabilities in a single agent, allowing CISOs and IT teams to monitor, manage and contain threats while reducing operational complexity. And through its integration framework, additional partner solutions can be integrated with Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP) and managed within Symantec’s single agent.

As the business landscape evolves with the adoption of cloud computing and mobile technology, enterprises are working harder to protect employees across a diverse set of devices, while at the same time securing against new cyber threats.

Symantec’s effective defense against attacks such as WannaCry and Petya has reaffirmed the need for a platform-centric approach that brings innovative security solutions across all devices, networks and applications to combat escalating threats. These challenges have become more difficult alongside a shortage in skilled cyber security personnel and the emergence of complex point-solutions aimed at solving singular security issues.

Endpoint Security for the Cloud Generation takes a comprehensive, platform-based approach to the modern threat environment, delivering unique innovations advancing the cause of endpoint security.

Symantec turns the tables on attackers by bringing deception capabilities to endpoint protection. Deception technology deceives attackers into believing they have successfully breached an organization, when in reality, attackers are shunted to a false environment, served up fake assets and information – leading them on a “wild goose chase” – while the security team works to neutralize the attack.

Delivered as part of SEP 14.1, Symantec is the first to bring built-in deception techniques to the endpoint protection market. As the market leader, deception can now be deployed at massive scale across Symantec’s 175 million endpoints globally.

“Streamlining security protection has become increasingly critical for organizations. Sprawling point solutions create complexity, raise costs and are difficult to manage, while at the same time leave gaps that can be exploited. Symantec has brought together comprehensive endpoint capabilities, delivered through a single agent, allowing CISOs and IT to monitor, manage and act from one central location,” Sean Pike, program vice president for IDC’s Security Products group.

Symantec announces global availability of SEP Mobile, 90 days after the close of the Skycure acquisition, bringing protection for mobile endpoints to customers and partners. SEP Mobile delivers comprehensive, proven and effective mobile threat defense, helping organizations protect both BYOD and corporate-owned devices, across modern mobile operating systems, including iOS and Android.

Symantec announces Advanced Threat Protection 3.0 with major EDR enhancements integrated with SEP 14. In addition, Symantec expands this protection through Symantec Endpoint Detection and Response Cloud, a cloud-based service that can be deployed in minutes and helps to strengthen a firm’s security posture against cyber attacks.

Symantec EDR Cloud enhances investigator productivity with pre-built incident response playbooks that bring the skills and best practices of experienced security analysts to any organization while lowering costs.

SEP 14.1 applies advanced machine learning techniques and behavioral analysis to enable intensive protection that can be optimized for customer environments. SEP 14 proactively blocked more than one billion WannaCry infection attempts across endpoints globally with the help of this technology. SEP Hardening prevents vulnerability exploits including zero-day attacks and mitigates damage from attacks by shielding and isolating suspicious and malicious activity targeted toward commonly used applications.

“Our new endpoint solution is exactly what our customers have been asking for – best of breed capabilities, integrated into a single agent, to help them streamline, lower costs and effectively combat advanced threats, malware and ransomware,” said Mike Fey, Symantec president and COO. “More importantly, these technologies are not simply integrated — they lead going toe-to-toe against their standalone counterparts in the industry. We call it Endpoint Security for the Cloud Generation and we are very proud to offer this level of advancement to our customers, completing another important milestone in our endpoint security strategy.”

“After The Economist launched Symantec Endpoint Protection 14, we realized a 60 percent drop in malware events,” said Vicki Gavin, compliance director, head of business continuity, cyber security, and data privacy at The Economist. “Malware makes up two-thirds of the events we deal with. With SEP 14, we spend 80 percent less time dealing with malware events, translating into more time to focus on high-value projects.”

“The flexibility and access-anywhere capabilities of mobile are crucial for our employees, but these cloud generation endpoints bring with them a whole host of threats that can turn into major risks in financial services,” said Brian Jacome, director, Applications and Operations at Royal Bank of Canada. “We feel SEP Mobile provides an effective and business-friendly approach that within hours of deploying, was able to identify a threat that would have previously gone undetected. Now we routinely catch threats before they can even become a problem.”