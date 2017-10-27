cPacket Networks, provider of network performance monitoring (NPM) and analytics solutions, announced Thursday availability of an integration between cPacket’s cClear platform and Cisco’s Firepower. As a member of the Cisco Solutions Partnership Program, cPacket is able to work with Cisco’s customers to provide a reliable solution that integrates seamlessly with Cisco’s Firepower.

As widely distributed, scalable, wirespeed NPM, cClear analyzes hundreds to thousands of links in real-time from a centralized dashboard, and enables the processing of network traffic as it is seen, vs. the “capture it now, process it later” approach offered by other solutions.

The combination of cPacket’s cClear, the visualization dashboard, and Cisco’s Firepower, the unified management platform, will seamlessly connect to provide joint customers the benefits of a more complete context of a security event.

By bringing network intelligence closer to the wire, cPacket enables network operators to proactively identify problems before they negatively impact end-users. cPacket delivers real-time performance analytics at line-rate speeds up to 40Gbps and 100Gbps, and provides broad coverage. By improving operational efficiency and proactively identifying problems, cPacket customers are able achieve substantial operating and capital expenditure savings. Based in Silicon Valley, California, cPacket solutions are relied on by operators of large service provider and enterprise networks.

The collaboration aims to drive the convergence of NetOps and SecOps, two groups within the enterprise that often find themselves largely siloed, but that share a common goal of maintaining a secure, high-performing network infrastructure at low costs and with higher efficiencies.

The cPacket/Cisco integration leverages event context, such as the perpetrator’s IP address, identified by Cisco Firepower’s Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPs) to deliver immediate context to SecOps in the form of packet captures (PCAPs), with network performance KPIs provided by cClear.

The alignment of NetOps and SecOps is already taking place. For example, Network Packet Brokers (NPBs) are increasingly feeding raw packet and flow data to security tools, such as those used for Security Information and Event Management (SIEMs). In addition, organizations are leveraging more Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) tools for security purposes, such as identifying infected hosts by analyzing markers of malware attacks like the recent WannaCry and Heartbleed incidents.

“As networks evolve and become more complex overtime, it’s critical that enterprises take a proactive approach to ensure continuous, always on monitoring to mitigate security threats,” said Brendan O’Flaherty, CEO at cPacket. “cPacket is positioned to deliver a comprehensive solution that offers real-time reporting and analytics that is consolidated in a centralized dashboard. The result is improved network efficiency, and full visibility, as well as reduced cost and threat risk for NetOps and SecOps.”

The cClear real time performance KPI’s and federated search features can be used to identify DDos attacks, post remediation scans, and real-time pattern matching, which are accurately time stamped to ensure accurate correlation.

With complete context, SecOps engineers can now uncover the details about a security event as well as gather important information about what lead to the event, enabling the development of preventive measures for future similar attempts or attacks on the network.

The integration of cPacket’s cClear platform with Cisco Firepower is available now.