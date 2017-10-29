Teradata announced this week its Teradata Analytics Platform that delivers access to the best functions and leading engines to enable users throughout the organization to leverage their preferred tools and languages, at scale, across multiple data types.

With the Teradata Analytics Platform, this is accomplished by embedding analytics close to the data, eliminating the need to move data and allowing users to run their analytics against larger data sets with greater speed and frequency.

There are more analytic tools and techniques available than ever before, and business analysts want to use the best methods that are most appropriate for each of their projects. For example, predicting a parts failure that impacts consistent, reliable delivery of energy to businesses and residences requires analysis and monitoring of data across different sources, including weather data, utility control data, outage data, transformer and smart meter data, usage data, and asset information including location.

Analysis of such disparate data can require a wide variety of tools and techniques, demanding that the analyst bounce between languages, data formats, user interfaces and completely different systems. Relevant data must also be integrated and moved across systems.

With the Teradata Analytics Platform, many of these steps disappear or can be combined. Much of the data in this example would be already integrated within a single ecosystem, which can also easily support raw data from other sources. Now within a single workflow, users are able to switch between the most common interfaces and tools, including commercial and open source. The result is better, faster and more precise insights based on all data, rather than a subset.

Teradata Analytics Platform is part of Teradata Everywhere, a flexible, agile and scalable way to ensure high return on investments, while limiting the risk in making those investments. Key components of Teradata Everywhere include Analyze Anything with Teradata Analytics Platform, that enables users throughout the organization to use their preferred analytic tools and engines across data sources at scale; Deploy Anywhere provides analytic processing across flexible deployment options, including the Teradata Cloud and public clouds, as well as on-premises on Teradata hardware or commodity hardware; Buy Any Way that empowers companies to purchase software in more accommodating ways based on specific use cases through simplified pricing bundles, subscription-based licenses and as-a-service options; and Move Anytime future proofs buying decisions by taking advantage of our software license portability that provides flexibility to run analytics across deployment options.

There are significant challenges in getting the most out of data and investments. With Teradata Everywhere, Teradata takes the risk out of these major decisions, allowing companies to move forward with confidence knowing that their financial, architectural and application development investments are protected.

“In today’s environment many different users have many different analytic needs,” said Oliver Ratzesberger, executive vice president and chief product officer at Teradata. “This dynamic causes a proliferation of tools and approaches that are both costly and siloed. We solve this dilemma with the unmatched versatility of the Teradata Analytics Platform, where we are incorporating a choice of analytic functions and engines, as well as an individual’s preferred tools and languages across data types. Combined with the industry’s best scalability, elasticity and performance, the Teradata Analytics Platform drives superior business insight for our customers.”

The Teradata Analytics Platform is comprised of the best analytic functions, the leading analytic engines, the industry’s preferred analytic tools and languages, and support for a wealth of data types. First, the Teradata Analytics Platform will integrate Teradata and Aster technology, allowing data scientists to execute a wide variety of advanced techniques to prepare and analyze data within a single workflow, at speed and at scale.

In the future, the Teradata Analytics Platform will include leading engines such as Spark, TensorFlow, Gluon and Theano to provide access to a range of algorithms, including those for artificial intelligence and deep learning.

Leveraging these engines, the Teradata Analytics Platform provides scalable analytic functions, such as attribution, path analytics, time series, and a range of statistical, text and machine learning algorithms. By pipelining data and analytics within a flexible analytics platform on a high-speed data fabric, the Teradata Analytics Platform eliminates the need to store data across multiple engines, allowing analysts to quickly iterate and refine their analysis.

Business analysts and data scientists use many different analytic tools and languages. These tools and languages are constantly changing and are increasingly open source. To empower customers, the Teradata Analytics Platform provides easy access to commercial and open-source analytic technologies and programming languages.

With support for Python, R, SAS, or SQL, savvy analysts can access and analyze data in their language of choice. Analytic users can also leverage their favorite tools such as Jupyter, RStudio, KNIME, SAS, and Dataiku. Teradata AppCenter allows analysts to share analytic applications with peers by deploying reusable models in a web-based interface, giving self-service access to business users.

Data is increasingly captured and stored in a wide range of formats, so support for diverse data types is essential for solving a variety of use cases, including customer journey mapping and IoT. Businesses must ensure their analytic users have easy access to this data across multiple data sources, and in its native form.

Teradata Analytics Platform allows businesses to ingest and analyze data types such as text, spatial, CSV and JSON formats, including support of Avro, an open-source data type that allows programmers to dynamically process schemas.

Teradata Everywhere and the Teradata Analytics Platform perform at their best with Teradata IntelliSphere, a comprehensive software portfolio that enables an organization to ingest, access, deploy and manage a flexible analytical ecosystem. Teradata Analytics Platform with the Aster analytic engine will be available for early access later this year.