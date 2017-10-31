QNAP Systems released on Monday the QTS 4.3.4 beta for ARM-based QNAP NAS. As data security is a fundamentally essential requirement for NAS, QNAP makes snapshots a standard feature to help mitigate the growing threat of ransomware.

QNAP has been working alongside AnnapurnaLabs, an Amazon company, and from QTS 4.3.4, QNAP NAS with AnnapurnaLabs processors can support snapshots with only 1GB RAM, making snapshot protection more accessible to users of entry-level NAS. QTS 4.3.4 for x86-based NAS and other ARM-based NAS models will be released soon with comprehensive and accessible snapshot protection.

The QTS 4.3.4 smart NAS operating system is reinforced with a focus on the “essence of storage”. Additional major features and improvements include the brand-new storage and snapshots manager, global SSD cache technology, the ability for file station to browse snapshot content and to directly access files on mobile phones, comprehensive file management solutions, GPU-accelerated computing, support for 360-degree photos and videos, multi-zone multimedia control, and VLC media player streaming.

QNAP continues to explore the potential of the ext4 file system, empowering QNAP NAS with high performance and outstanding snapshots manageability. Users can also set snapshot reservation space to ensure enough dedicated space for saving snapshots.

The QTS 4.3.4 emphasizes parallel importance of storage management and snapshot protection with a more comprehensive and intuitive UI design. Volume and LUN types are identified with the snapshot versions and the time of latest snapshots are precisely recorded. It also includes block-based snapshots provide a fast and easy data backup and recovery solution to protect from data loss and potential malware attacks. QNAP’s ARM-based NAS now feature higher cost-efficiency.

The offering contains only one shared folder on a single volume to reduce the time of recovering single folders to within a few seconds; shares a single SSD volume/RAID with all volumes/iSCSI LUNs for a read-only or read-write cache to flexibly balance efficiency and capacity needs; and helps strike a balance between capacity, protection and performance for high-capacity NAS with over 6 disk bays.

The solution also includes Qtier 2.0 auto-tiering which can be configured at any time; adds IO Aware capabilities for SSD tiered storage to keep a cache-like reserved space to handle burst I/O in real time. It also connects mobile devices to the NAS to start storing, managing, and sharing mobile media in File Station. The content of snapshots can also be directly browsed in File Station. OCR Converter extracts text from images; Qsync enables cross-device file sync for optimal teamwork; Qsirch facilitates full-text file search; and Qfiling automates file organization. From data storage, management, digitalization, sync, search and archiving, QNAP empowers value-added file management workflows.

The offering also includes QButton that customizes the actions of buttons of QNAP remote control (RM-IR004) for playing music playlists, viewing a surveillance channel, or restarting/powering-off the NAS. QIoT Suite Lite provides practical IoT development modules to accelerate implementation and stores IoT data on QNAP NAS. IFTTT Agent allows for creating NAS applets to connect various internet-connected devices/services for cross-app workflows.

“Every aspect of QTS 4.3.4 was built on the foundation of comprehensive feedback and communication from business, individual and home users. We believe that our objective of developing QTS as ‘designed from user experience’ delivers a complete NAS operating system with the most professional storage services available,” said Tony Lu, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “Whether you are an existing or new QNAP NAS user, we are confident that you will feel the remarkable additions and improvements throughout QTS 4.3.4.”