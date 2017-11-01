Aegis Software, provider of manufacturing execution software (MES), announced on Wednesday general availability of FactoryLogix 2017.1. The company continues to innovate and deliver new capabilities enabling complex discrete manufacturers to connect, manage, optimize and digitally transform their manufacturing operations.

FactoryLogix 2017.1 delivers many noteworthy advancements, across the entire platform, as customers demand higher quality at faster speeds and lower costs, manufacturers are continuously looking for new ways to optimize capacity and resources while reducing lead times.

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular platform which delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer’s strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution, to analytics and real-time dashboards.

This end-to-end platform is helping companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

With batch-to-batch dependencies, planners can schedule production batches that have a network of inter-dependencies to other batches, ensuring sufficient time and inventory thereby minimizing scheduling conflicts and production delays. The site-to-site portability feature enables manufacturers to effortlessly transfer production processes and accompanying documentation from one factory to another eliminating the need to build from scratch. Manufacturers can leverage engineering expertise regardless of location, accelerate time to production and time to market creating a competitive advantage.

Engineer-to-Order (ETO) provides the ability to develop fully managed process exceptions with complete conformance management including product tracking, material and process traceability, provision of documentation, etc. By leveraging the ability to create on-demand production operations, flows and instructions for units that travel outside the main process manufacturers can support personalization / customization, mitigate process disruptions, improve quality, and reduce costs.

FactoryLogix 2017.1 delivers more barcode and keyboard shortcuts to frequently used functions and now also supports voice control, making it easier for operators to perform activities faster without sacrificing accuracy. Reducing errors, training time, and eliminating bottlenecks are just some of the benefits.

To meet the growing demand to simplify compliance with regulatory requirements, Aegis continues to build upon its comprehensive capabilities of advanced analytics, alerts, triggers and escalation workflows, and now has out-of-the-box AS9100 reports, pre-configured eDHR reports for medical applications, and Real-Time Statistical Process Control Dashboards.

Aegis offers capabilities when it comes to plug and play machine, device, and business software connectivity. The FactoryLogix platform includes a proven real-time Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) backbone enabling data collection from millions of machines and devices providing the actionable intelligence needed to drive manufacturing excellence. With FactoryLogix 2017.1, Aegis introduces more plug & play connectors to its already extensive library to further enable the connected ecosystem.

“FactoryLogix 2017.1 is an extensive release providing numerous breakthrough innovations fueled by continual collaboration with our global customer base of complex discrete manufacturers in the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries,” said Jason Spera, CEO, Aegis Software. “Building upon our extensive history and robust MES platform, this release adds new capabilities enabling manufacturers to elevate their manufacturing operations while giving them the foundational platform critical to support their Industry 4.0 initiatives.”