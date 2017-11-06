Broadcom Limited announced on Monday a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Qualcomm Inc. for per share consideration of $70.00 in cash and stock. The Broadcom proposal stands whether Qualcomm’s pending acquisition of NXP is consummated on the currently disclosed terms of $110 per share or the NXP transaction is terminated.

Qualcomm’s cellular business is highly complementary to Broadcom’s portfolio, and the combination will create a strong, global company with an impressive portfolio of technologies and products. It accelerates innovation to offer advanced semiconductor solutions to global clients. As a result of enhanced scale, reach and financial flexibility, the combined company will benefit from the ability to accelerate innovation and deliver more advanced semiconductor solutions to its broad global customer base.

The combined company will have an enhanced financial profile, benefiting from Broadcom’s proven operating model with industry-leading margins. The combined Broadcom and Qualcomm, including NXP, will have pro forma fiscal 2017 revenues of approximately $51 billion and pro forma 2017 EBITDA of approximately $23 billion, including synergies. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Broadcom’s Non-GAAP EPS in the first full year after close.

The combined company is expected to have an investment grade credit rating and strong cash flow generation to facilitate rapid deleveraging.

Under Broadcom’s proposal, the $70.00 per share to be received by Qualcomm stockholders would consist of $60.00 in cash and $10.00 per share in Broadcom shares. Broadcom’s proposal represents a 28 percent premium over the closing price of Qualcomm common stock on Nov. 2, 2017, the last unaffected trading day prior to media speculation regarding a potential transaction, and a premium of 33 percent to Qualcomm’s unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price.

The Broadcom proposal stands whether Qualcomm’s pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductors is consummated on the currently disclosed terms of $110 per NXP share or the transaction is terminated. The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $130 billion on a pro forma basis, including $25 billion of net debt, giving effect to Qualcomm’s pending acquisition of NXP on its currently disclosed terms.

“Broadcom’s proposal is compelling for stockholders and stakeholders in both companies. Our proposal provides Qualcomm stockholders with a substantial and immediate premium in cash for their shares, as well as the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of the combined company,” said Hock Tan, president and chief executive officer of Broadcom. “This complementary transaction will position the combined company as a global communications leader with an impressive portfolio of technologies and products. We would not make this offer if we were not confident that our common global customers would embrace the proposed combination. With greater scale and broader product diversification, the combined company will be positioned to deliver more advanced semiconductor solutions for our global customers and drive enhanced stockholder value.”

Tan continued, “We have great respect for the company founded 32 years ago by Irwin Jacobs, Andrew Viterbi and their colleagues, and the revolutionary technologies they developed. Following the combination, Qualcomm will be best positioned to build on its legacy of innovation and invention. Given the common strengths of our businesses and our shared heritage of, and continued focus on, technology innovation, we are confident we can quickly realize the benefits of this compelling transaction for all stakeholders. Importantly, we believe that Qualcommand Broadcom employees will benefit from substantial opportunities for growth and development as part of a larger company.”

“The Broadcom business continues to perform very well. Broadcom has completed five major acquisitions since 2013, and has a proven track record of rapidly deleveraging and successfully integrating companies to create value for our stockholders, employees and customers,” said Thomas Krause, Broadcom Chief Financial Officer. “Given the complementary nature of our products, we are confident that any regulatory requirements necessary to complete a combination with Qualcomm will be met in a timely manner. We look forward to engaging immediately in discussions with Qualcomm so that we can sign a definitive agreement and complete this transaction expeditiously.”

“The combined Qualcomm/Broadcom operation would represent the third largest global semiconductor supplier. The Qualcomm shareholders are likely to be split with many viewing this opportunity as a solution to the worsening relations with Apple, whom Broadcom has a good relationship with,” said Stuart Carlaw, chief research officer at ABI Research. “The potential merger raises significant questions surrounding the difficult takeover of NXP by Qualcomm and much is still to be discerned regarding the value of the Qualcomm patent holdings and its associated lucrative high-margin revenue stream.”

Broadcom’s proposal was unanimously approved by the board of directors of Broadcom.

Broadcom is prepared to engage immediately in discussions with Qualcomm to work toward a mutually acceptable definitive agreement and is ready to devote all necessary resources to finalize the necessary documentation on an expeditious basis.

The proposed transaction will not be subject to any financing condition. BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley have advised Broadcom in writing that they are highly confident that they will be able to arrange the necessary debt financing for the proposed transaction.

Silver Lake Partners, which has served as a strategic partner to Broadcom in prior transactions, has provided Broadcom with a commitment letter for a $5 billion convertible debt financing in connection with the transaction.

Broadcom expects that the proposed transaction would be completed within approximately 12 months following the signing of a definitive agreement.