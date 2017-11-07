Red Hat released Monday Red Hat Ceph Storage 3, a major upgrade to its massively scalable, software-defined object storage platform, with the introduction of support for block storage via iSCSI and file storage via CephFS. With these additions, Red Hat Ceph Storage 3 extends the value of unified storage in OpenStack and heterogeneous environments, substantially broadening the use cases for the storage platform built for petabyte-scale deployments.

Red Hat Ceph Storage 3 enables a variety of storage needs in OpenStack, helping enterprises fully exploit the scale of the platform for cloud infrastructure deployments without incurring costs of discrete storage systems that need to be procured and managed separately.

The introduction of CephFS, a POSIX-compatible, scale-out file system complements the existing block and object storage support provided by Red Hat Ceph Storage for OpenStack. Customers will be able to incorporate storage more effectively with OpenStack for private cloud deployments across a number of use cases including web-scale cloud, Network Functions Virtualization infrastructure (NFVi), and development/compute clouds.

Red Hat Ceph Storage is a software-defined storage solution that provides web-scale object store for modern use cases, like cloud infrastructure, media repository, and big data analytics. It combines support for block, object, and le storage to serve as a single, unified storage platform; decouples software from hardware to run cost-effectively on industry-standard servers and disks; scales flexibly and massively to support multipetabyte deployments with consistent performance, strong security, and unique self-healing capabilities, while combining the most stable version of Ceph Storage from the open source community with a monitoring dashboard, easy-to-use deployment tools, and Red Hat support services.

The offering also eases migration from legacy storage platforms through newly added support for the iSCSI interface for wider platform support and increased breadth of use cases, including backup and recovery. This is particularly beneficial to heterogeneous storage environments such as VMware and Windows that lack a native Ceph driver.

The iSCSI gateway enables enterprises to use a single, cost-effective, and highly scalable, block storage platform for existing virtualization infrastructure alongside their use of Ceph with modern workloads, reducing the need for dedicated Storage Area Networks (SAN).

Red Hat Ceph Storage 3 deploys enterprise storage in Linux containers for simplified operations and a smaller hardware footprint. Containerized storage daemons enable users to run Red Hat Ceph Storage on fewer servers by co-locating services that previously required dedicated hardware while avoiding the risk of resource conflicts. Preliminary tests based on a standard Red Hat Ceph Storage cluster configuration showed lowered hardware expenditure by at least 24 percent. This is particularly relevant to telco customers, such as those implementing NFVi, who struggle with hardware and space constraints.

Red Hat Ceph Storage 3 also aims to significantly improve the user experience by helping administrators proactively monitor and troubleshoot distributed storage clusters via a graphical view of usage data for the cluster as a whole, or its individual components.

The new web-based interface, which includes more than a dozen dashboards, is based on the upstream Ceph Metrics project. This release also adds several other usability enhancements and layers of automation, such as dynamic bucket sharding, designed to help simplify maintenance and lower operational costs.

Red Hat Ceph Storage is a production-ready implementation of Ceph, the open source storage platform that manages data on a distributed computer cluster and provides interfaces for object-, block-, and le-level storage. Proven at web scale, Red Hat Ceph Storage offers the data protection, reliability, and availability required by demanding object storage workloads. It was designed from the ground up for modern workloads, like cloud infrastructure and data analytics.

Industry-standard APIs allow seamless migration of, and integration with, applications. It is accessible via Amazon S3, OpenStack Swift, or native API protocols and provides options for containerized deployment for reliable performance and decreased configuration footprint. Unlike traditional storage, it is optimized for large installations—typically a petabyte or greater—and overcomes the shortcomings of traditional storage products.

With Red Hat OpenStack Platform, users get enterprise benefits of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, along with a hardened and fully supported version of OpenStack. Red Hat Ceph Storage is tightly integrated with Red Hat OpenStack Platform as well as the OpenStack director tool for installation, upgrades, and even hyperconverged deployment of storage and compute on the same hardware. Every unique Red Hat OpenStack Platform account also receives a one-time entitlement of 64TB of Red Hat Ceph Storage with its subscription for evaluation and prototyping purposes.