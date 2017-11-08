ZT Systems, vendor of purpose-built compute and storage solutions for hyperscale data centers, announced on Wednesday a new server solution based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus next generation cloud hardware design.

The initial ZT Systems product based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus specification, the ZT Systems XPO200 Server Evaluation Kit includes a 1U server. This unit is designed to enable customer experimentation with Microsoft’s Project Olympus platform and validation against specific workloads prior to scale-out deployment.

With ZT Systems XPO200 Server Solutions, compute and storage managers benefit from ZT’s experience deploying solutions based on open compute designs into real-world hyperscale environments.

“ZT Systems solutions based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus specification represent an important development in datacenter hardware flexibility and efficiency,” said Brent Miller, ZT Systems VP of Sales and Marketing. “Workload-optimized solutions from ZT Systems help make the powerful cost effectiveness of this new Microsoft platform available to a broad range of organizations.”

ZT serves data center operators from the largest cloud providers and internet infrastructure companies to top research universities and government entities. Through close, confidential customer engagement, ZT leverages deep experience with hyperscale workloads and supply chain considerations to develop application-tailored solutions.

Flexible, purpose-built manufacturing capabilities enable ZT to sustain high quality while accommodating the dynamic nature of hyperscale. Integrated rack-level solutions are shipped worldwide with an delivery SLA, and supported with global service and RMA capabilities.

ZT Systems is a longtime member of the Open Compute Foundation and an Open Compute Solution provider. A pioneer of the “vanity-free” design approach made familiar by the OCP, ZT engineers solutions that dispense with nonessential functionality and cosmetic elements. As a design collaborator with cloud and internet infrastructure providers, ZT Systems has the proven ability to deliver open compute solutions at scale.

“As Microsoft’s Project Olympus specification has become the de facto open source cloud hardware design for the next generation of scale computing, the industry is turning to solution providers like ZT Systems with engineering capability, supply chain expertise and consistent execution,” said Kushagra Vaid, general manager, Azure Hardware Infrastructure, Microsoft. “ZT Systems has a proven capacity to move quickly to deliver solutions that drive efficiency in customer data centers.”