Druva announced this week Druva Apollo a new service delivered via the Druva Cloud Platform that enables data management for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) cloud workloads on a single policy control plane.

The capabilities offer the ability to protect, govern and provide insights to data that resides within Amazon Web Services (AWS), including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), building on Druva’s already existing data management services that span physical and virtual server environments, endpoints and cloud SaaS services like Office 365.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues to drive major adoption year over year with a compound annual growth rate of over 65 percent and the growth of multi-cloud adoption close to 85 percent. As a result, the ability to support workload mobility while protecting data in heterogeneous environments is critical.

Traditional data protection systems have focused entirely on on-premises infrastructure throughout the last decade, yet rapid cloud adoption has created a new set of challenges requiring deeper analytics into data usage, managing its lifecycle and providing a more holistic protection model across on-premises and cloud sources.

The new Druva Apollo service extends the capabilities of the Druva Cloud Platform, which is delivered as-a-Service and does not require organizations to deploy any additional hardware, and works across IaaS and PaaS offerings from AWS, enabling AWS customers to analyze and discover what data lies inside the storage, who’s using it, determine the level of protection for that data and determine the lifecycle or how to manage the data.

This level of insight allows companies to determine what should be archived, backed up or discarded. All of this affords organizations the ability to make decisions that protect critical business data, as well as the costs of data protection by more than 60 percent.

“With the growth and changing dynamics of cloud services usage, businesses are faced with the real challenge of not having a cohesive way to understand, protect and manage the lifecycle of their data wherever it’s stored,” said Dave Packer, vice president, product and alliances marketing at Druva. “With this service as part of our Druva Cloud Platform, organizations will achieve greater visibility into the usage of their cloud stored IaaS and PaaS data and be able to protect and manage it more effectively over time.”

“Moving our operational workloads to cloud is a core initiative of our business, driven predominantly by the growth of the company,” said Jason Hood, vice president infrastructure at Material Handling Services (MHS). “As we migrate these workloads over time, the goal is to ensure, regardless of where the data resides, that we have the ability to manage and protect that data from loss. Druva Apollo will enable us to achieve this goal by bridging our on-premises and cloud workloads data protection needs via a single holistic solution.”

“Cloud management, utilization and protection is a headache for today’s global enterprises,” said Jason Buffington, principal analyst at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “The power of Amazon’s network and Druva’s cloud platform together will enable joint users to have all of their I’s dotted and T’s crossed. It’s about a peace of mind of course, but the benefit of a single control plane is unprecedented.”

Druva already supports SaaS data protection for offerings like Office 365, Box, Salesforce and others. Available beginning in the first half of 2018, this service extends the cloud workload support to cover IaaS offerings like EC2, S3 and EBS, as well as PaaS services like RDS, which include mySQL, SQL Server, MariaDB, Amazon Aurora, Oracle, PostgreSQL and AMIs in EC2.