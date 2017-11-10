Chelsio Communications, provider of high performance Ethernet Unified Wire adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise data centers, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments announced this week availability of Unified Wire 10, 25, 40, 50, and 100Gb/s Terminator 5 (T5) and Terminator 6 (T6) network adapters for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor-based platforms.

Chelsio Unified Wire’s performance and efficiency for networking, storage, and security applications combined with the Qualcomm Centriq 2400, the world’s first 10-nanometer server processor, offers a complete best-of-breed Arm-based infrastructure for cloud datacenters.

The coupling of the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 server processor with Chelsio’s Unified Wire adapter solutions delivers compelling performance, power and total cost of ownership (TCO) advantages, enabling topologies and networked computing models to address demanding cloud datacenter infrastructure needs.

The T6 powered adapters high performance Ethernet interfaces, scaling to deliver 100Gbps wire speed bandwidth, ultra-low latency and high message processing capacity. The new adapters are also the lowest power 100GbE solution in the industry, requiring a passive heat sink and a maximum of 200 Linear Feet per Minute (LFM) airflow, while delivering 100Gbps speeds, enabled by the exceptionally low power 32nm SOI process from Global Foundries.

With a comprehensive suite of offloaded storage, compute and networking protocols – including iWARP (RDMA/TCP), TCP/IP, UDP/IP, NVMe over Fabrics, iSCSI Offload and FCoE with T10‐DIX, IPsec, TLS/SSL, DTLS; T6 enables network convergence and provides enhanced performance in virtualized environments, while increasing host system efficiency and lowering communication overhead.

Support for integrated TLS/SSL, DTLS, IPsec and SMB 3.X crypto in the T6 adapters allows for tremendous differentiation for the end-product. For example, T6 adapters are capable of encrypting/decrypting network data at line rate and in an in-line fashion (with or without integrated TCP Offload Engine), while concurrently performing encryption/decryption of storage data in a co-processor mode, thus enabling concurrent secure communication and secure storage, all for the price and power of a typical NIC.

Support for the co-processor mode of T6 encryption is already part of the Linux kernel, thereby enabling full encryption/decryption functionality at no additional price/power premium to that of a regular NIC.

“Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies’ collaboration with Chelsio represents a milestone in our ecosystem vision in which Ethernet-based networking, storage and encryption protocol offload at 100 gigabit speeds is now enabled across our new class of Arm-based processors,” said Ram Peddibhotla, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies. “The Qualcomm Centriq 2400 is purpose built from the ground up for performance, energy efficiency and TCO advantage. Having Chelsio’s high-performance Unified Wire offering optimized on the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor further simplifies customers’ ability to deploy next-generation cloud datacenters.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies as they extend their technological leadership to the server market,” said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications. “Their cutting-edge Qualcomm Centriq 2400 server offering, together with our industry-leading Unified Wire networking solutions, creates a unique platform for next-generation compute, networking and storage infrastructure. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies will enable cloud datacenters to scale out with highly efficient and scalable building blocks to meet the needs of highly parallelized cloud-native workloads.”

Utilizing the Chelsio T6 Unified Wire networking solutions encompassing concurrent 100GbE iSCSI, NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF)/ iWARP (RDMA/TCP), in-line/co-processor mode cryptographic acceleration for IPsec, SSL and TLS, and Open vSwitch (OVS) protocol offload enables system vendors the flexibility to create innovative, configurable Qualcomm Centriq 2400-based designs for compute-intensive cloud-native datacenter workloads with end-to-end security.