Acer announced on Monday its new Altos W2200h-W670h F4 high-density multi-node server ahead of the SC17 supercomputing conference in Denver.

With a 2U rack-mountable form factor supporting four front-access compute nodes, it is ideal for high-performance computing, deep learning and in-memory database applications with compute-intensive and memory-intensive workloads.

For enterprise customers seeking to maximize the efficiency of their data centers, the new Acer Altos W2200h-W670h F4 can be configured with liquid cooling to support processors with a higher TDP (Thermal Design Power) and thereby lowering the PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness).

Featuring dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors, each W670h F4 compute node supports up to 3 TB of DDR4 ECC 2666 MHz memory with 24 DIMM slots while two 2.5-inch SATA SSD drive bays are available with built in Intel RSTe RAID 0/1 support.

Connectivity includes dual port RJ45 10 GbE interfaces provided by the Intel Ethernet Controller X550, one 1 Gb management port, two USB 3.0 ports and a VGA port. In addition, the W2200h chassis supports a CMC (Chassis Management Controller) to simplify cabling and allows for easier installation and management.

As an enhancement over previous generation multi-node servers, the W2200h chassis includes I/O cages for each of the compute nodes located at the rear.

Each I/O cage includes two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots supporting low-profile/half-height cards, while the compute nodes include a front-facing slot, allowing each node to support three NVIDIA Tesla P4 inference accelerators (12 per chassis) or FPGA cards as needed.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.