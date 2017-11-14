Veritas Technologies, provider of multi-cloud data management solutions, announced on Tuesday significant advancements to Backup Exec, a unified data protection solution for virtual, physical, and multi-cloud environments utilized by small and mid-sized businesses around the world.

This announcement directly addresses challenges, builds on recently announced cloud integrations, and provides customers and partners with new solutions and licensing options that can play a key role in advancing data protection and data visibility for small and midsized businesses.

With the new release, customers and partners can benefit from a new subscription-based model that radically simplifies their buying experience and gives businesses exceptional flexibility in selecting storage and pricing options that are perfectly suited for their needs.

In addition, Backup Exec customers will soon be able to visualize their protected data using Veritas Information Map, enabling them to have access to a dynamic, real-time picture of their data assets. This level of intelligence helps organizations ensure compliance and provide insights that can lead to better business outcomes.

With Veritas’ new subscription-based licensing options, available today in one-, two- or three-year terms, Backup Exec customers have exceptional choice and added flexibility when deploying data protection solutions within their organizations.

Through this subscription model, organizations will be able to optimize their backup costs by selecting the data protection option that is ideally suited for their backup needs. As their business needs change, they can make adjustments and expand to other subscription-based licenses as necessary. In addition, subscription customers will get immediate access to product updates and new features while their licenses are active.

Customers can choose between three already-available subscription-based licenses for Backup Exec – Bronze, Silver or Gold – depending on their data protection requirements. The Veritas Backup Exec Subscription Bronze offers protection for physical and virtual file servers on-premises and in the cloud; Veritas Backup Exec Subscription Silver delivers protection for physical and virtual file servers, databases and applications on-premises and in the cloud; and the Veritas Backup Exec Subscription Gold gives protection for physical and virtual file servers, databases and applications on-premises and in the cloud with centralized management for the Backup Exec servers in multi-site environments.

“Backup Exec has always offered customers exceptional unified end-to-end data protection. But, now, with subscription-based pricing options, more customers will be able to take advantage of the offerings,” says Caroline Kiel, CEO of the reseller PingUs Solutions GmbH & Co. KG. “As a partner, we will be able to share the dramatically simplified Backup Exec buying experience with our customers and help protect their data seamlessly across physical, virtual and cloud environments.”

The new Information Map integration, available as part of Information Map in the coming quarters, will provide Backup Exec customers with an interactive, real-time view of their unstructured data assets. In addition to visualizing data being protected by Backup Exec, customers that also hold an Information Map entitlement will be able to take advantage of Information Map’s connectors to visualize data across 23 data sources for both on-premises and cloud-based data storage repositories.

Based on this new level of intelligence, customers can make more informed storage decisions, identify areas of risk and make better choices about what data to retain, migrate or delete. This integration will also help customers meet and comply with stringent data privacy regulations around the world, including the European Union’s forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“In preparation for tougher new regulations such as GDPR, organizations are trying to make sense of their infrastructure, data and information governance needs in order to avoid heavy fines,” says Archana Venkatraman, storage analyst at IDC’s European Datacenter Research. “Our research reveals that data protection, security and compliance is as much of a top IT investment priority for small and mid-sized organizations³ (34 percent of respondents) as it is for large enterprises (36 percent).”

These innovations build on an array of key enhancements with Backup Exec that further optimize data management in the multi-cloud world, It delivers deduplication to the cloud that helps to reduce network usage and storage requirements and can result in faster, more efficient backups, while providing S3-compatible cloud storage can now be used by Backup Exec customers as a low-cost backup destination with no additional licenses needed.

The CloudConnect Optimizer automatically detects and corrects variations in the backup settings and helps Backup Exec customers optimize available network bandwidth utilization.

“Small and mid-sized organizations will continue to spread data across virtual, physical and multi-cloud environments and data protection will become more complex as data volumes grow by 33 percent each year4,” says Simon Jelley, general manager, Backup Exec, Veritas. “With the new version of Backup Exec, we are helping customers protect and visualize their data wherever it resides, and with flexible subscription licensing options, they can easily scale their data protection needs based on their actual capacity requirements.”