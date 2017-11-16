DriveScale announced on Wednesday release of the Fall Edition 2017. Driven by the DriveScale Customer Council and customer deployments, the latest version features several key advancements. These include enhancements to optimize use of open source Apache Hadoop file system (HDFS) that improve mission-critical resiliency, new additions to the software management console that allow for “one-stop cluster creation” with QuickCluster, and the ability to add additional servers and disks for fast and easy scaling of the cluster.

DriveScale’s data center solution empowers IT to disaggregate compute and storage resources and recompose them to meet the needs of the business. Enterprises can respond faster to changing application environments, maximize the efficiency of their assets, and save on equipment and operating expenses.

DriveScale supports modern workloads such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, NoSQL, Cassandra, Docker, Kubernetes and other distributed applications at a fraction of the cost of alternative platforms. DriveScale, based in Sunnyvale, California, is founded by technologists with deep roots in IT architecture that built enterprise-class systems for Cisco and Sun Microsystems. Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foxconn.

Currently available, the 2017 Fall Edition of the DriveScale System offers improved mission-critical resiliency with the new HDFS plugin that achieves optimal composability within the storage racks by allowing for the introduction of storage groups. This improves the resilience throughout an organization’s data center infrastructure, and ultimately, ensures the availability of company data in the case of a server failure.

It also features a one-stop cluster creation with QuickCluster which improves the overall user experience and enables users to efficiently create a cluster via the new setup wizard. Organizations can now create a new cluster without first being required to set up node or cluster templates. It also delivers scaling of the cluster with enhancements to the software console that allow for easy additions of servers and storage to an existing cluster, making it easier to scale as the needs of the cluster evolve.

Software Composable Infrastructure (SCI) is the underlying innovation in the DriveScale System, and it is the key to unlocking the promise of big data for mainstream enterprises. It enables organizations to combine compute and storage resources into “physical” servers and clusters in any ratio needed to meet the demands of modern workloads.

With integrated software and hardware components, SCI provides data center administrators with the efficiency, economics and security enjoyed by hyperscale companies, like Google and Amazon, as well as the agility and elasticity of the public cloud, ultimately ensuring that critical resources are no longer trapped in silos.

In September, DriveScale announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Promark Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ingram Micro. Under the new agreement, Promark will distribute the DriveScale System to its growing base of channel partners in the United States. With the DriveScale System, Promark’s channel will be able to offer customers a next-generation data center architecture that supports modern workloads such as Hadoop and other big data technologies.

