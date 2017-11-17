Red Hat launched this week Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.7, its enterprise-grade Kubernetes container application platform. As application complexity and cloud incompatibility loom, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.7 helps IT organizations to build and manage applications that use services from the datacenter to the public cloud.

The latest iteration of the enterprise Kubernetes platform includes native integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Brokers that enable developers to bind services across AWS and on-premise resources to create modern applications while providing a consistent, open standards-based foundation to drive business evolution.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform unites developers and IT operations on a single platform to build, deploy, and manage applications consistently across hybrid cloud infrastructures. This helps businesses achieve greater value by delivering modern and traditional applications with shorter development cycles and increased efficiencies.

The platform is built on open source innovation and industry standards, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Kubernetes, and is trusted by several global companies.

Cloud-native enterprise applications can consume services from multiple locations, including from the data center and multiple public clouds. Also, according to 451 Research, more than 60 percent of enterprises implementing cloud strategies are using two (or more) different cloud environments — on-premises private clouds, hosted private cloud, and multiple public clouds.

Increasingly, modern applications built for digital transformation rely on a mesh of loosely-coupled component and microservices, making consistency across cloud providers a significant challenge, but one that Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.7 helps to address.

With modern applications reliant upon disparate services and components from on-premise and cloud-based resources, being able to effectively stitch these pieces together in a consistent manner can be critical to delivering business innovation. Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.7 helps to answer this need with the OpenShift Service Catalog, a fully-supported feature that enables IT organizations to connect any application running on the OpenShift platform to a wide variety of services, regardless of where that service runs.

The OpenShift Service Catalog helps users search for, provision, and bind application services to OpenShift applications while providing a more secure and consistent way for administrators to provide new services to end users. This helps to free development teams from having to deeply understand service creation or consumption, and places more emphasis on building applications to deliver business value rather than sourcing services.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.7 will ship with OpenShift Template Broker, which turns any OpenShift Template into a discoverable service for application developers using OpenShift. OpenShift Templates are lists of OpenShift objects that can be implemented within specific parameters, making it easier for IT organizations to deploy reusable, composite applications comprised of microservices.

Also included with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.7 is OpenShift Ansible Broker for provisioning and managing services through the OpenShift Service Catalog by using Ansible to define OpenShift Services. OpenShift Ansible Broker enables users to provision services both on and off the OpenShift platform, helping to simplify and automate complex workflows involving varied services and applications across on-premise and cloud-based resources.

Production support for Service Catalog in OpenShift Container Platform builds upon Red Hat’s hybrid cloud technology portfolio, which includes Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes, a collection of supported runtimes to lower the entry barrier for building and deploying cloud-native applications (now in beta), and Red Hat Container-Native Storage 3.6, an enterprise-grade software-defined storage solution built from Red Hat Gluster Storage that serves storage out of containers, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.7 also adds additional features and capabilities to help improve user experience and enhance platform security. These features include Network Policy is now out of Technology Preview and generally supported, enabling project administrators to apply network rules and policies to inbound traffic for specific OpenShift pods; and Prometheus (Tech Preview) is being introduced for monitoring and alerting in Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.7, building the popular monitoring solution (and CNCF project) directly into the OpenShift platform.