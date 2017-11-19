Cohesity, vendor of hyperconverged secondary storage, announced this week that Cohesity DataPlatform Cloud Edition now runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By extending the capabilities of its web-scale platform that enables businesses to run all secondary workloads seamlessly across on-premises and cloud infrastructures, Cohesity continues to meet the growing demand for efficient and easy-to-manage hybrid solutions.

Cohesity customers can now manage all their secondary storage workloads including backup, disaster recovery, application/data mobility, and test/dev with a hybrid solution spanning on-premises data centers and AWS.

The new capability builds on the existing functionality that enables customers to archive or tier their on-premises backup data to AWS. With Cohesity DataPlatform now running on AWS, customers can instantly recover virtual machines (VMs) in the cloud, and provision test/dev instances for developers. Cohesity Cloud Edition can also be deployed in AWS to back up on-premises applications and send all backup data directly to AWS.

Cohesity DataPlatform can be deployed on AWS on cloud VMs in minutes, and linearly scale both performance and capacity with additional cloud VMs that can be added non-disruptively. With AWS CE, the DataPlatform elements now run in the cloud by leveraging the IaaS compute resources. A CE cluster can be created and scaled up or down as needed, and platform features such as deduplication, compression, and encryption are all available in the cloud.

“Cohesity has delivered an outstanding solution for our secondary storage and data replication to AWS required in disaster recovery,” said Tim Duff, system administrator, Annenberg Public Policy Center, University of Pennsylvania. “We have realized additional cost savings by consolidating several other data backup/replication software and hardware components, which has been critical to our organization. The availability of Cohesity Cloud Edition on AWS will enable us to further our move to a hybrid solution that spans from on-premises to the cloud.”

“The interest in hyperconverged infrastructure continues to grow at a rapid pace, especially in the secondary storage space where there is an opportunity to streamline data protection and management,” said Henry Baltazar, research vice president, 451 Research. “The availability of the Cohesity DataPlatform Cloud Edition on AWS facilitates the creation of hybrid solutions for enterprises, that can enable them to address a variety of use cases including backup, disaster recovery, test/dev, and application mobility.”

“The availability of Cohesity software on AWS Marketplace gives our customers an easy way to provision cost-effective cloud data services to complement their on-premises IT infrastructure,” said Patrick Rogers, vice president of marketing and product management, Cohesity. “This is further proof of how we are delivering on our comprehensive vision for software-defined scale-out storage that spans from the edge to the center of the cloud. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with AWS on this hybrid solution for secondary storage services that has huge demand amongst our enterprise customer base.”

Cohesity CloudEdition can be deployed on AWS to backup applications running on customer premises. This eliminates the need to deploy backup software and target storage on-premises, and instead sends all backup data straight to AWS. In this scenario, a Cohesity cluster is deployed on-premises for local backup. Cohesity can archive backup data to the AWS Cloud for long-term retention. Data is deduped and compressed, and can also be indexed for fast retrieval and search, back to on-premises from the cloud.

The new capability enables policy-based replication of data from an on-premises Cohesity cluster to a Cohesity CloudEdition cluster running on the AWS Cloud. Cohesity can instantly provision copies of data in the cloud to support test/dev processes.

With disaster recovery on AWS, this capability enables policy-based replication of data from an on-premises Cohesity cluster to a Cohesity CloudEdition cluster running on the AWS Cloud. Using the replicated data, Cohesity can recover VMs on AWS in less than one hour, in the event of an outage at the local data center. The benefit is that enterprises get a low-cost disaster recovery solution in the cloud.