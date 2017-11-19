Promise Technology, a storage solutions provider for creative and IT applications, announced the addition of a Thunderbolt 3 dock to its comprehensive lineup of solutions for rich media workflows. Through the new dock, users can add two 4K displays, charge devices, daisy-chain Thunderbolt 3 hard drives, connect USB devices and transfer SD card content, — over a single connection.

The new TD-300 brings it all together to expand the capabilities of Thunderbolt 3-enabled macOS and Windows 10 platforms. The TD-300 is also an ideal choice for small office/home office users.

An ideal complement to Promise’s Pegasus3 series of desktop RAID storage solutions, the TD-300 provides several connectivity options that set it apart from the competition, including five USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader and HDMI 2.0. It also features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Gigabit Ethernet and an audio in/out port. Creative professionals working with Windows workstations, iMac and MacBook Pro can now connect the TD-300’s Thunderbolt 3 port to any Thunderbolt 3-enabled PC or Mac. There are no drivers to download or install, and no additional utility software is needed.

Other features deliver up to 60W of power to charge a Mac or PC; full support for Thunderbolt 3 with transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s; and sleek design and slim profile to complement any home or office space.

Promise is known for being at the forefront of Thunderbolt technology. The company was the first to introduce storage solutions for both Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt 2, and its initial Thunderbolt 3 storage devices were among the first to be announced.

“As part of our mission to offer solutions that are optimized for rich media workflows, we’re constantly expanding our portfolio of innovative solutions that harness the latest technology,” noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. “The addition of a Thunderbolt 3 dock brings a new level of efficiency and flexibility to creative professionals. Laptops can be charged at the fastest speeds possible, images from DSLR cameras are easily transferred, peripherals such as hard drives and monitors can be daisy-chained for increased productivity, 4K video can be sent to multiple displays, and more. The possibilities are truly endless.”

The new TD-300 docks include a Thunderbolt 3 cable and a power adapter, and are available at Promise’s eStore and through Amazon (in North America only). MSRP is $249.