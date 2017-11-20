Rubrik, a cloud data management company, announced Monday that it has been designated a global ISV co-seller through the Microsoft Partner Network and will offer its hybrid cloud data management solution on Microsoft Azure.

In addition, Rubrik has updated its platform to include support for Microsoft Azure Stack as well as support for application migration to Microsoft Azure through its CloudOn solution. The integration will help companies, governments and nonprofits digitally transform their organizations and fully leverage a hybrid cloud model.

As a Microsoft ISV Co-Sell Managed Partner, Rubrik expands its reach into the Microsoft customer ecosystem with everything from co-selling to joint demand generation campaigns. Rubrik delivers a scalable, efficient data management solution in the cloud, allowing enterprises to migrate workloads in the cloud and enabling cloud tiering to cost-effective locations over time.

“Microsoft Azure is a trusted partner in the enterprise and we’re thrilled to be going to market with Microsoft,” said Ranajit Nevatia, Vice President, Business Development & Alliances, Rubrik. “Together, we will help customers fully leverage a hybrid cloud model so they can digitally transform their organizations, be more productive and move faster.”

“It’s exciting to see Rubrik take advantage of Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack to offer solutions that give our customers choice and make it easier for them to migrate and manage data for both cloud-native and hybrid cloud applications,” said Ron Huddleston, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft.

Co-seller designation enables Rubrik and Microsoft to offer Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management platform as well as Azure Cloud Services and Azure Stack to its customers. Deploying Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management platform alongside Azure cloud and Azure Stack will allow companies to protect, recover, manage and secure critical workloads whether they are in the cloud or on-premises. In addition, customers will be able to use the Rubrik Cloud Data Management platform to seamlessly orchestrate applications and data across Azure and Azure Stack.

“Rubrik gives us the flexibility to spin up applications in a matter of minutes, allowing us to streamline our business and deliver speed to provide the best customer experience. With Rubrik, we can eliminate tape, integrate seamlessly with Azure, and securely mobilize our applications from on-premises to the cloud,” said Leonard De Botton, CIO at Berkeley College. “Together, Rubrik and Azure helps us decrease costs, stay within our data retention policy, and establish a stronger DR strategy.”

“This is great news for customers looking to digitally transform their organization and fully leverage the speed and certainty of a hybrid cloud model,” said Mike Cartner, CEO and Co-Founder, eGroup. “As businesses shift their apps to Azure, Rubrik can orchestrate all critical data management functions for their cloud-native and hybrid cloud applications. And, Rubrik offers the ability to manage their entire Microsoft investment on one platform.”

In July, Rubrik announced support for Microsoft Azure Stack and continues to align on technology and shared go-to-market investments. Rubrik pioneered live mount for SQL to deliver near-zero RTOs and introduced cloud instantiation on Azure for “server-less” test/dev and disaster recovery.

Rubrik has achieved Gold Cloud Platform competency and offers end-to-end coverage of Microsoft technologies and services. For customers in the federal space, Rubrik supports Azure Government Cloud.