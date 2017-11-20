Veeam Software announced Monday that it has extended its portfolio of Availability solutions to support IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris operating environments. Enterprise customers can now replace their legacy backup solution with a single comprehensive data protection and Availability solution to protect mission-critical applications, systems and data that exist in enterprise environments.

Veeam’s support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris, via a technology partnership with Cristie Software, enables enterprises to drive business transformation via a single comprehensive Availability platform for physical, virtual and cloud workloads. Cristie has proven technology with over 3,000 customers worldwide and more than 1,000 enterprises using its software specifically for AIX and Solaris systems.

Based on technology developed by Cristie Software, Veeam’s support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris operating environments will be further enhanced and integrated into Veeam Availability Platform. Cristie’s software solutions helps organizations protect, recover and move critical machines to dissimilar hardware, hypervisor and cloud environments, as part of their migration strategies and DR planning. Cristie provides instant system recovery, recovery simulation, flexible machine migration and hot standby functionality.

With the Veeam Availability Platform, Veeam enables any business to deliver the Digital Life experience users expect, delivering the next generation of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise. It provides businesses and enterprises of all sizes with the means to ensure Availability for any application and any data, across any cloud infrastructure.

“Veeam’s strategy is to extend its leadership position in VMware and Hyper-V to deliver Availability for any app, any data on any cloud. Today, we further deliver on our strategy by announcing support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris,” stated Peter McKay, co-CEO and president at Veeam. “Enterprises need to enhance business efficiency and security, while embracing the cloud, but many mission-critical databases and applications are still running, and will continue to run, on AIX and Solaris. As we expand the Veeam Availability Platform to meet the needs of our growing enterprise customer base, we are pleased to extend support for physical workloads in these environments, in addition to Windows and Linux. Enterprise customers can now replace legacy backup solutions with a single comprehensive data protection and Availability solution from Veeam.”

Veeam support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris further extends its data protection for virtualization to include physical and cloud environments, specifically providing non-stop business continuity to instantly recover any app, any data on any cloud; digital transformation agility with multi-cloud data management and migration; and analytics and Visibility with actionable insights for data management, operational performance and compliance.