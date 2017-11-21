Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced Monday HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server in partnership with AMD, offering up to 50 percent lower cost per virtual machine (VM) than traditional server solutions.

Server virtualization continues to be an essential tool in improving agility in modern IT environments. In fact, 41 percent of new server shipments will be virtualized in 2020 up from 33 percent in 2015.

Additionally, enterprises report savings of almost 20 percent from virtualizing their servers and are constantly striving to lower the cost of virtualization. The HPE ProLiant DL385 leverages the AMD EPYC System on a Chip (SoC) to enable customers to achieve greater utilization and ROI while delivering security for virtualized workloads.

The HPE ProLiant DL385 delivers security via the HPE Silicon Root of Trust, a unique link between the HPE Integrated Light Out (iLO) silicon and the iLO firmware to ensure servers do not execute compromised firmware code. The HPE Silicon Root of Trust is connected to the AMD Secure Processor in the AMD EPYC SoC so that the AMD Secure Processor can validate the HPE firmware before the server is allowed to boot.

The HPE ProLiant DL385 and AMD Secure Processor also enable secure encrypted memory, wherein all or a portion of the memory can be encrypted to protect data against memory hacks and scrapes. It also enables secure encrypted virtualization using VMs and the hypervisor each have separate encryption keys, isolating the VMs from one another and from the hypervisor itself to protect access to data in shared guest data areas.

“HPE is focused on bringing to market the most innovative technology that delivers the best value for our customers so they can accelerate the delivery of new ideas, products and services,” said Justin Hotard, VP and GM, Volume Global Business Unit at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “With the HPE ProLiant DL385, we are extending the world’s most secure industry standard server portfolio with the AMD EPYC SoC to optimize performance and security that deliver a breakthrough in value and consumption options for customers running virtualized and memory-centric workloads.”

“The AMD EPYC SoC delivers a better balance of cores, memory, and I/O to deliver optimal performance based upon todays workloads,” said Scott Aylor, Corporate VP and GM Enterprise Business Unit at Advanced Micro Devices. “EPYC allows the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 to support more virtual machines per server, process more data in parallel, access more local storage, while providing unprecedented security.”

HPE offers the HPE ProLiant DL385 with flexible IT consumption models and special financial programs. HPE Flexible Capacity enables customers to pay for IT as it is consumed, managing unpredictable demands and raising utilization levels. Ninety-day deferred payments, zero percent financing and trade-in programs make the HPE ProLiant DL385 even more affordable.