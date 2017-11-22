Clustrix, vendor of scale-out SQL database announced this week that its most recent generally-available release, ClustrixDB 9.0, supports deploying a single database across multiple AWS Availability Zones (AZs).

With this release, Clustrix continues its commitment to provide application developers with both scale and high-availability so they don’t have to choose one over the other. ClustrixDB is for applications that need the scalability of a distributed database without sacrificing availability or data integrity – applications such as e-commerce, social, SaaS, gaming and ad tech.

ClustrixDB is ideal for high-value, high-volume cloud applications that need an OLTP database (RDBMS) that is fault tolerant in the face of node or zone failures. ClustrixDB will automatically keep the database online if there is a complete zone failure without the DBA or application have to do anything. Data will stay consistent across nodes, clusters and zones.

ClustrixDB AWS AZ support enables each node to be a read-write node, regardless of which zone it’s in, so that data stays consistent across nodes, clusters and zones. This provides superior data consistency than with replication or master/slave configurations. ClustrixDB multi-AZ support allows more write-power with multiple read-write nodes in different zones without rewriting the application. This provides better performance and lower latency than with replication or single write-nodes in each zone.

“The Clustrix mission has always been to provide a highly-scalable, distributed database that also provides high availability and ACID compliance,” said Mike Azevedo, CEO of Clustrix. “With an increasing number of our customers taking advantage of the lower TCO and elastic scalability of the cloud, offering them the additional option to take advantage of AWS Availability Zones seemed a natural extension of our mission.”

Unlike other distributed RDBMSs available on AWS, such as MySQL and its derivatives, ClustrixDB does not limit the number of read-writes nodes in each zone to a single master. And unlike NoSQL databases, ClustrixDB has the intelligence to handle multiple read-write nodes automatically, without embedding database-specific logic in the application.