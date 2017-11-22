Stratoscale, a hybrid-cloud infrastructure company, launched on Wednesday Stratoscale Chorus, a suite of AWS-compatible cloud services for running and scaling cloud-native applications on-premises. For the first time, Chorus enables application development teams to build cloud-native applications anywhere in the same manner, both on-prem and in the cloud.

Chorus’ AWS-consistent hybrid approach, based on AWS-compatible services and APIs, enables enterprises to consolidate their cloud strategies. Developers can move workloads from AWS to on-premises environments, and burst between environments without any need for adjustments.

Stratoscale Chorus enables developers and operations teams to extend DevOps processes and workflows to on-premises environments by leveraging popular scripting and automation tools in a consistent way across various environments.

Advanced automation, coupled with the flexibility of natively moving workloads between environments, enables developers to shorten time-to-market and take full advantage of multiple environments according to specific workload requirements and attributes. Stratoscale Chorus is managed using EC2-CLI, Terraform, Ansible and third party tools designed for AWS. Scripting is supported using the standard AWS SDKs.

Currently available, Stratoscale Chorus offers Chorus Managed Kubernetes that allows quick deployment of multiple private or shared k8s clusters for developers. Chorus Managed Kubernetes initially supports Kubernetes 1.8.1. It also includes Chorus Managed Load Balancer enables scale out applications by providing AWS ELB compatible APIs; Chorus Object Storage is an AWS S3 compatible service providing applications with persistent scalable object storage in a single click; Chorus File Service provides simple provisioning of file servers to share data in a structured manner.

Chorus File Service is compatible with AWS EFS APIs; Chorus Managed Databases provides an AWS RDS compatible instant creation of fully managed single instance and clustered databases. Chorus Managed Databases initially supports MySQL 5.5, 5.6, 5.7, PostgreSQL 9.6 and Apache Cassandra 3.0, 3.11. It also includes Chorus Map Reduce is a managed analytics framework compatible with AWS EMR. Chorus Map Reduce includes support for Apache Hadoop, Spark and HBase.

“Until now teams had two choices to support cloud-native applications – use AWS, Azure or Google Cloud, or develop their own cloud services and infrastructure on-prem. Chorus presents a third and very compelling option,” explained Ariel Maislos, founder and CEO of Stratoscale. “Cloud-Native applications are no longer limited to the public cloud, and teams can enjoy a single DevOps flow spanning AWS and their home environment.”

“Over the past couple years, cloud-native applications have not only become a priority for enterprises but a mainstream strategy for many. I believe Stratoscale Chorus is the right approach for expanding this strategy on-premises in a meaningful way for the first time,” commented David Linthicum, Independent Cloud Analyst. “Having compatibility with AWS and an extensive suite of services enables enterprise IT to better support developers in their native ecosystem of choice, leading ultimately to quicker delivery of new business applications.”