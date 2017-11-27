NTT DATA Services announced on Monday its new Unified Clinical Analytics and Management Platform. The platform is designed to integrate imaging analytics in the workflows of clinical teams and radiologists to meet the new standards of value-based care requirements in the healthcare imaging industry.

The Unified Clinical Analytics and Management Platform has the ability to integrate a reporting tool in any picture archiving and communication system (PACS) workstation with annotated iconic images for guidance; drop images into a desktop engine that allows specific AI algorithms to execute locally without additional hardware; and integrate reports into dictation solutions to provide annotated series as well as digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) structured reports into the vendor neutral archive (VNA) and PACS.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, NTT DATA Services is a division of NTT DATA Corp., a business and IT services provider, including partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. The company delivers tangible business results by combining technologies with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process outsourcing services.

Through the company’s existing partnerships with Zebra Medical Vision, Imbio and other algorithm providers, NTT DATA Services has integrated imaging research tools to deliver this new vendor-neutral platform.

“Market changes in reimbursement for quality and risk sharing, as well as growing pressure on imaging utilization, are propelling organizations to take a fresh look at their enterprise imaging strategy,” said Barron Lang, vice president of healthcare and life sciences for NTT DATA Services. “With this platform, we are delivering insights and solutions for institutions focused on providing better patient care and health, improving quality and growing topline revenue by identifying the missing x-factor in the value delivery equation.”