Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. announced on Monday the launch of MD06ACA-V Series of 3.5-inch hard disk drives (HDD) for surveillance applications that deliver up to 10TB of storage capacity. Sample shipments start Monday.

In order to improve security, existing surveillance systems deploy more and higher definition cameras and store image data for longer periods. The latest systems offer live monitoring and streaming from networked cameras in remote locations. These image-heavy services require HDD offering higher capacities and higher performance.

These drives offer 24/7 operation, incorporate rotational vibration (RV) sensors, and can support up to 64 high definition cameras. With a rated annual workload of 180TB transferred, MTTF of 1,000,000 hours, and a wide case temperature range of 0 to 70 degrees, they are ideal for use in diverse surveillance applications.

MD06ACA-V Series air-based HDD meet performance requirements with an improved magnetic recording head and disk magnetic layer, and are available in 10TB, 8TB and 6TB capacities. They all deliver 7,200 rpm, a 256MiB buffer memory, and the 10TB model’s data transfer rate of 237 MiB/s is a 58 percent increase over products in the previous MD04ABA-V Series.

Toshiba started shipping earlier this month “TCR15AG,” a low-dropout (LDO) regulator series in the small WCSP6F package. The TCR15AG series is suitable for mobile and modular applications requiring small, thin devices.

Despite its small package, the TCR15AG series can drive a high current of 1.5A, suiting it for power supply applications in Wi-Fi chipsets for smartphones and tablets, cameras and wireless modules. The new series can also control power supply in applications requiring a high current, including notebook PCs, digital camcorders, storage devices and set-top boxes.

TCR15AG series deliver ripple rejection ratio and load transient response. They significantly reduce the ripple noise from a power management IC (PMIC) or a DC-DC converter that is often a limiting factor in the power supply for cameras and radio-frequency (RF) circuits. This helps to minimize output voltage fluctuations that occur in response to sharp changes in current during mode transitions in cameras and RF circuits.