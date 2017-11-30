Toshiba Memory enhanced on Wednesday its line-up of client SSDs with the launch of premium models in its XG5-P series. The NVM Express (NVMe) client SSDs improve on the performance of the current XG5 series models and double the maximum capacity to 2TB.

Sample shipments to OEM customers have begun in limited quantities, and Toshiba Memory will gradually increase shipments from the first calendar quarter of next year.

The XG5-P series is housed in a standard M.2 2280 form factor and will be available in two capacities, 1TB and 2TB. By utilizing a 64-layer, 3D flash memory BiCS FLASH 1TB package developed in-house, the 2TB model offers twice the maximum storage capacity of the standard XG5 series on the same 2.23mm, lightweight single-sided M.2 2280 module. By maintaining a single form factor for all capacities across the XG5-P and XG5 product families, Toshiba Memory makes it easier to design platforms that need flexible storage.

The XG5-P SSDs will also be available in self-encrypting drive (SED) models supporting TCG Opal Version 2.01, contributing to a range of applications including workstations, gaming PCs and read-intensive enterprise use.

The XG5-P series also utilizes a PCI Express (PCIe) Gen3 x 4 lane and NVM Express Revision 1.2.1 interface, and delivers performance of up to 3000 MB/s sequential read and 2200 MB/s sequential write, and up to 320,000 IOPS random read and 265,000 IOPS random write. Its random read/write performance in full access range is approximately 55 percent better than that of standard XG5 series products. At the same time, low power consumption is maintained at less than 60mW during operation.