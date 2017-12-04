Grafana Labs, the team behind open source data visualization software company Grafana announced on Monday it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which sustains and integrates open source technologies such as Kubernetes and Prometheus.

Grafana Labs’ open source data visualization and dashboarding software, Grafana, has well over 100,000 active installations, and can visualize data from over 40 different data sources, including the CNCF’s monitoring and alerting project, Prometheus. Through its software, Grafana Labs hopes to work closely with CNCF members and the community to democratize metrics and help unify time series data regardless of where it lives, or what kind of database it’s in.

“Grafana Labs has a long history with the Prometheus project, and we also use Kubernetes heavily in production on GrafanaCloud. We look forward to working with the CNCF community to provide a voice for open source monitoring and data visualization solutions. It’s been exciting to see Prometheus’ staggering adoption, and as its recommended visualization tool, we are excited to continue improving support and functionality for the Prometheus community,” said Torkel Ödegaard, Grafana Labs co-founder and Grafana creator.

“CNCF is delighted to have Grafana Labs on board as a Silver Member, joining our efforts to support cloud native computing,” said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. “Grafana is widely used with Prometheus, and Grafana Labs recently helped us create devstats.k8s.io to support Kubernetes and other CNCF communities, and we look forward to working with them further.”

Through Grafana’s intuitive user interface users can create, explore, and share dashboards across teams and allow organizations to truly create a unified monitoring platform. As a new CNCF member, Grafana Labs hopes to advocate on behalf of open source software development to further break down information silos and unify the visualization of traditionally disparate data.

Grafana Labs has become more active in the CNCF community, most recently participating in a panel discussion in New York City, and is a Start Up Sponsor of KubeCon, a three-day conference to further the advancement of cloud native computing being held later this week in Austin, Texas. The CNCF is also a sponsor of GrafanaCon, a conference hosted by Grafana Labs, which focuses on open source monitoring and data visualization, held in Amsterdam, The Netherland.