Open source vendor Red Hat announced on Tuesday general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes, enabling organizations to accelerate cloud-native app development with a curated set of frameworks and runtimes for prescriptively building and running microservices-based applications.

At the heart of digital transformation is the opportunity for organizations to reinvent themselves to better compete in a market marked by new competitors, communities, technologies and business strategies. Under these conditions, adaptability is key for survival, and cloud-native development solutions that harness the convergence of Linux containers, API management, service-based architectures, and DevOps automation are ideal for helping organizations respond to unpredictable change and outmaneuver competitors.

By providing an integrated and supported offering for developing microservices in multiple languages and frameworks, Red Hat aims to balance developers’ need for choice with the operational requirement for standardization and support – both for creating new applications and re-architecting existing ones.

Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes supports multiple runtimes, languages, frameworks and architectures. The offering reduces the complexity of developing cloud-native applications by integrating OpenShift Container Platform capabilities with multiple runtimes and frameworks, including wizard-based setup, service discovery, external configurations, and circuit breakers for fault tolerance.

Currently available, Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes supports hybrid cloud configurations, helping avoid cloud provider lock-in. The distributed nature of cloud computing means that a “one size fits all” approach to runtimes and frameworks is becoming less effective for enterprise productivity. With this offering, developers gain the flexibility to build services for hybrid and multi-cloud applications and systems using their preferred tools.

Due to its integration with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes provides developers with a fully automated platform for provisioning, building and deploying applications and their components. It integrates with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) tools like Git, Maven, and Jenkins. It also provides intuitive tooling to more securely streamline Kubernetes workflows and enable application load-balancing and auto-scaling capabilities with policy-based control and automation.

Combined with the OpenShift service catalog, enterprise IT organizations can take full advantage of multi-cloud investments by integrating cloud-based services, for example those provided by the OpenShift and AWS service integration, and capabilities developed in-house on Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes and provide portability and consistency of stateful and stateless, microservices-based applications across IT footprints.

Certified and supported runtimes available with Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes include Java EE, WildFly Swarm, Eclipse MicroProfile, Eclipse Vert.x, Node.js, and Spring Boot.

According to a September 2017 survey of Red Hat customers, a large majority of respondents (87 percent) indicated that they are using or considering multiple runtimes and frameworks for developing microservices, with 44 percent citing the preference for using the right tool for the right task.

“The new world of cloud-native, containerized, microservices-based architecture empowers enterprises to innovate in a more rapid and flexible way than ever before. But doing so at scale with performance, reliability, and improved security requires the muscle of enterprise-grade runtimes,” said Mike Piech, vice president and general manager, Middleware, Red Hat. “Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes manifests Red Hat’s decade-plus of experience with Red Hat JBoss Middleware in this new runtime offering built from the ground up for the next generation of microservices-based application development.”

Customers can download the latest release from the Red Hat Customer Portal or at OpenShift Online.