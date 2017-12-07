DriveScale announced on Wednesday support for Kubernetes and Docker, providing persistent storage for container environments. Enterprises are relying on container technology and orchestration to help them achieve business results faster.

The combination of DriveScale’s Software Composable Infrastructure solution and Kubernetes enables businesses faster time to market at a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches.

SCI is the underlying innovation in the DriveScale System. This data center solution empowers IT to disaggregate compute and storage resources, and recompose them to meet the needs of the business. DriveScale supports modern workloads such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, and now Docker and Kubernetes at a fraction of the cost of alternative platforms.

DriveScale’s FlexVolume plug-in combines the orchestration agility and resiliency of Kubernetes with performant persistent storage. This delivers improved performance and availability so that no data replication takes place when physical servers fail; automatic adjustment of resources between silos without impact; and server upgrade/maintenance without impact. It also provides failure resiliency to reduce recovery time from hours to minutes; transparent to applications running on the container; and preserve data locality and performance.

The solution also delivers increased infrastructure efficiency to optimize compute to disk ratio based on workflow demands; and redistribute compute resources as needed to meet response time needs of specific applications.

To address the demand for scalable, persistent storage for containers, DriveScale offers a FlexVolume plugin that gives IT administrators the ability to disaggregate storage from Docker and other containers in Kubernetes, delivering data locality, and IO scalability and performance for containerized applications.

In addition, DriveScale allows users to reallocate storage for containers, maintaining persistence and giving IT operators the performance and cost points of locally attached storage.

“If you are running stateful applications, you need stateful storage,” said S.K. Vinod, VP of Product Management at DriveScale. “For DevOps teams running Kubernetes-based environments, DriveScale’s composability platform is the key to providing direct attached storage-like performance and persistence across containers.”

“The use of containers for Development, DevOps and ITOps remains a key emerging trend, and we continue to see a lot of innovation in the digital infrastructure, applications and services needed to drive business forward,” said John Abbott, founder and distinguished analyst at 451 Research. “Today’s new modern workloads, such as cloud-native applications, require high-performance, localized storage. Using Software Composable Infrastructure, DriveScale’s offering gives enterprise-scale organizations new levels of scalable, persistent storage for containers. This non-traditional approach brings greater agility, efficiency and security critical to IT teams seeking to lower costs and achieve digital transformation.”