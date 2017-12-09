Neustar, a neutral provider of real-time information services, launched on Thursday SiteProtect NG (Next Generation), its new solution to protect brands against DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks.

SiteProtect NG breaks with the tradition of designing network protection that makes use of a high volume of small scrubbing centers with fewer, highly fortified and highly connected locations. SiteProtect NG network has deployed large, full scale, nodes, each with its multi-terabit scrubbing capacity in North America, Europe, and Asia with South America, Africa, Australia, and India slated for early next year.

It is the latest wave of the company’s purpose-built DDoS mitigation solution designed to meet the security requirements of all brands, on-premise and in the cloud, to deal with the next generation of cyber threats. This powerful upgrade adds Neustar’s state of the art WAF (web application firewall) solution to the award-winning Neustar SiteProtect solution to extend network protection to the application layer. A new real-time user interface provides consolidated in-depth trend analysis and gives brands unprecedented access to attack forensics that are not currently available through traditional defense services.

“Years of experience and cybersecurity engineering capabilities have gone into the development of the SiteProtect NG defense network and operating portal,” said Barrett Lyon, Vice President, Research and Development, Neustar Security Solutions. “Neustar is investing in the future of DDoS defense from an architectural standpoint and sees the expansion and closer integration of its security solutions portfolio as a long term strategic commitment for the company.”

“Neustar’s clients have the best protection, best user experience, broadest selection of configurations, and powerful analytics at their disposal. DDoS attacks will continue to present brands across the globe with significant challenges to their operational efficiency for the foreseeable future, and our investment in mitigation solutions will continue at pace,” added Lyon.

“DDoS attacks reached unprecedented levels in 2017 and all trends Neustar is mapping indicate that 2018 is going to see the situation worsen dramatically. Cybercriminals, both private and state funded, have the wherewithal to surgically target individual brands, or initiate brute force attacks with the potential to cause catastrophic damage on a global scale. For many cybersecurity professionals, there is no respite, with attackers probing and often breaching defenses on a daily basis,” commented Rodney Joffe, Senior Vice President and Fellow, Neustar.

“Future proofing mitigation networks to stop attacks before they reach their target destination will save brands billions each year from the impact of DDoS attacks. Neustar’s R&D spend is reflective of the very real need to continually innovate in the face of such adversity and today protects thousands of brands from an increasingly diverse threat landscape. SiteProtect NG is a product that leverages the latest innovations in internet security and evolves to meet existing and future requirements.”

Neustar is giving clients more control and more functionality to build stronger defenses for their brands against DDoS attacks than ever before. The SiteProtect NG mitigation network combines technologies and advancements from existing Neustar security solutions with data traffic analytics powered by machine learning data analytics. This gives brands in-depth trend and attack analysis, leaving them with invaluable insights, which enable them to make smarter decisions about the configuration of their network security moving forward.