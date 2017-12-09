SolarWinds announced this week SolarWinds IP Address Manager (IPAM) 4.6, which now integrates with VMware vRealize Orchestrator (vRO). With this extended functionality, IT professionals using the new offering can further improve virtual machine availability and reliability, both on-premises and in the cloud, through automated provisioning of IP addresses and DNS record management.

IPAM 4.6 removes the need for manual processes associated with IP address management tasks in virtual environments. This, in turn, helps eliminate multiple handoffs between admin teams, which can be time-consuming and error-prone. With IPAM 4.6, these environments will be able to scale dynamically with compute, storage, and now network addresses provisioned automatically.

IPAM 4.6 integrates with VMware vRealize Orchestrator to deliver easy-to-install vRealize Orchestrator plug-in for complete integration with SolarWinds IPAM; vRO plug-in contains actions and workflows essential for IP address and DNS management; and the offering enables customers to create vRealize Automation blueprints to simplify/automate the provisioning and deprovisioning of VMs.

“In virtual environments, on-demand availability is critical, and IT professionals can’t achieve necessary performance levels by handling tasks manually,“ said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. “Our integration with VMware will allow customers to automate lifecycle management of virtual machines to achieve the desired performance levels for hybrid IT environments.“

The latest generation of SolarWinds IPAM is an affordable and easy-to-use DHCP, DNS, and IP address management overlay solution that offers centralized management of Microsoft, Cisco, and ISC DHCP servers, as well as BIND and Microsoft DNS Servers. IPAM also offers powerful monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities, and can alert IT admins of serious problems, such as IP address conflicts or subnet capacity issues. Now including vRO integration, the tool will provide IT professionals with unified management and monitoring of both their cloud and on-premises IP address spaces.

IPAM 4.6 includes other new capabilities. It offers DHCP failover support for Windows Server that simplifies the creation and monitoring of failover relationships. Also, the new release offers additional poller support for increased scalability and deployment options.

Finally, IPAM 4.6 seamlessly integrates with other SolarWinds tools, such as Network Performance Monitor, User Device Tracker and Server & Application Monitor to offer IT professionals a complete IT management solution. SolarWinds IP Address Manager pricing starts at $1,995 USD.

SolarWinds also released a series of product updates designed to give IT professionals a new level of simplicity, visibility, and control in monitoring infrastructure, applications, and databases, particularly those in multi-cloud and hybrid IT environments. The updates also offer more robust email monitoring features, including support for Microsoft Office 365 deployments.

The company announced the latest versions of its Server & Application Monitor (SAM) and Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) tools. These new offerings give IT professionals an even simpler way to optimize system performance as they manage and troubleshoot on-premises and cloud environments.

Built on the SolarWinds integrated Orion Platform, users gain seamless “one-click” access to powerful system monitoring capabilities that can simultaneously support multiple cloud services, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.