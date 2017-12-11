Symantec Corp. announced on Monday that several cloud security components of its Integrated Cyber Defense Platform, including Control Compliance Suite, Data Center Security, Data Loss Prevention, Endpoint Protection, Cloud Data Protection, and Protection Engine solutions, are now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications.

Oracle Cloud is a broad and complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS).

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity.

Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – a program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud.

Symantec’s cloud security solutions deliver capabilities such as infrastructure hardening and protection, protection and management of confidential data, business-aware security and risk visibility, malware and threat detection, and endpoint protection.

“As more businesses move to the cloud, security of highly sensitive data and systems has become paramount. With this announcement, customers can now add Symantec’s leading security products to their Oracle Cloud deployment,” said Simon Moran, Symantec vice president of cloud security. “Symantec’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the security and operational benefits of Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to secure the cloud generation.”

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

“The Cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said David Hicks, Vice President, ISV, OEM and Java, Oracle. “Symantec’s commitment to innovation with Oracle Cloud and track record of quality execution can help ensure our mutual customers receive secure, scalable, reliable and cost effective solutions.”