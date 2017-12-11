ZeroStack, vendor of self-driving on-premises cloud, announced Monday its initial DevOps Workbench, a complete, self-service cloud that empowers developers by allowing them to create their own workbenches from a mix of open source and commercial tools available with one-click deployment.

ZeroStack has optimized its on-premises cloud infrastructure to maximize developer productivity and enterprise agility. The ZeroStack Intelligent Cloud Platform incorporates an App Store with more than 40 preferred developer tools to choose from, along with open and extensible templates that speed the development process while enforcing consistency among far-flung development teams.

ZeroStack’s software adapts to existing hardware in any developer environment, and gives the IT department centralized visibility and control over developer infrastructure with automated workload placement, quota management and securely-partitioned, multi-tenant environments.

“I&O leaders are under intense pressure to deliver services to production faster to enable the business to pursue opportunities and respond to threats that may endanger the entire enterprise,” wrote George Spafford and Ian Head, both Research Directors at Gartner. “In Gartner’s Fall 2017 Enterprise DevOps survey, 76 percent of respondents indicated that they are using DevOps in regulated situations, which is an increase from 47 percent in 2015. Clearly, the DevOps use is evolving rapidly and can work in regulated environments with pragmatic adaptation.”

“Our DevOps Workbench delivers the ultimate in developer and IT productivity,” said Kamesh Pemmaraju, vice president of Product Management at ZeroStack. “By automating infrastructure management while giving developers the flexibility to choose their own environments, we accelerate software development to enable digital transformation.”

ZeroStack also announced that it has added OpenMake’s DeployHub Pro Continuous Deployment solution to its DevOps Workbench. ZeroStack’s DevOps Workbench incorporates more than 40 preferred developer tools, along with open and extensible templates that speed the development process while enforcing consistency among far-flung development teams. OpenMake’s DeployHub Pro conquers traditional software deployment challenges with safe, agentless software release automation so developers can realize the full benefits of agile DevOps and continuous deployment.

“We’re in the business of making developers more productive, and we want our solutions available in as many places as possible,” said Tracy Ragan, CEO of OpenMake. “By adding DeployHub Pro to the ZeroStack DevOps Workbench, we are opening a new channel that provides single-click access to our solution from within the ZeroStack private cloud.”

“We want our DevOps Workbench to offer the most comprehensive selection of developer tools in any cloud environment,” said Kamesh Pemmaraju, vice president of Product Management at ZeroStack. “Adding innovative tools like DeployHub Pro helps us move toward that goal.”