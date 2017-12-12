PSSC Labs, a developer of custom HPC and Big Data computing solutions, announced Monday its PowerWulf HPC clusters are now available with Intel’s new Xeon Scalable Processors and Intel’s Omni-Path HPC Fabric to deliver the performance needed to tackle cutting edge computing tasks including real-time analytics, virtualized infrastructure and high-performance computing.

PSSC Labs PowerWulf HPC Clusters are available as config-to-order (CTO) to meet the specific needs of a customer. Key features of these solutions include pre-configured and fully validated blocks with the latest Intel HPC technology. Powered by the Intel Xeon processor Scalable family, delivers an overall performance increase up to 1.65x compared to the previous generation, and up to five times online transaction processing warehouse workloads versus the current install base.

It also features two operating system options to choose from RedHat, SUSE, and CentOS Linux; multiple models with different support options; Intel Fabric Suite 10.5.1, Lustre 2.10; Intel Omni-Path Host Fabric Interface (Intel OP HFI) Adapter 100 Series and FDR/EDR InfiniBand Fabric; and Intel Datacenter SATA and NVMe Solid State Drives (SSD).

PowerWulf clusters are built with Intel’s Data Center Blocks to ensure a truly turnkey solution that addresses customer integration challenges. Existing customer data centers require unique server solutions that run complex, business-critical workloads.

Intel Data Center Blocks configurations are purpose-built with all-Intel technology, optimized to address the needs of specific market segments. These fully validated blocks deliver performance, reliability and quality for solutions customer want and can trust to handle their demanding cloud, HPC, and business critical workloads.

“Intel’s integrated and fully-validated Data Center Blocks enables PSSC Labs to deliver more efficient and turnkey approach and reduce time to market, complexity and the costs of system design, validation and integration,” said Alex Lesser, EVP of PSSC Labs. “Partnering with Intel allows us to offer our customers the latest hardware options in our line of custom turn-key PowerWulf HPC clusters for a variety of applications across government, academic and commercial environments.”

PowerWulf HPC clusters also feature PSSC Labs CBeST Cluster Management Toolkit (Complete Beowulf Software Toolkit) to deliver a preconfigured solution with all the necessary hardware, network settings and cluster management software prior to shipping. With its component structure, CBeST is the most flexible cluster management software package available.

Every PowerWulf HPC Cluster includes a three year unlimited phone / email support package (additional year support available) with all support provided by PSSC Labs US-based team of engineers. PSSC Labs is an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist and has been a Platinum Provider with Intel since 2009.