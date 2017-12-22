Red Hat recently announced that enterprise Linux platform Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 has achieved an additional Common Criteria Certification. Enhancing the existing Evaluation Assurance Level 4+ certification announced in October 2016, this certification was under the General-Purpose Operating System Protection Profile (OSPP) 3.9. Red Hat Enterprise Linux was the initial operating system to be Common Criteria-certified with Linux Container Framework Support, underscoring Red Hat’s commitment to delivering hardened and more secure IT innovations like Linux containers.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 was certified by BSI, Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security. To facilitate this certification, Red Hat worked with atsec information security corporation, accredited in Germany, Italy, Sweden and the U.S., which tested and validated the security, performance, and reliability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 against OSPP 3.9.

Common Criteria is an internationally recognized set of standards used by governments and commercial organizations to assess the security and assurance of technology products. OSPP 3.9 defines security requirements for operating systems deployed in security-sensitive or critical systems, such as national security, healthcare, public utilities and telecommunications.

The OSPP 3.9 certification adds to Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s security profile. Common Criteria certification attests the operating system and the hardware platform underneath.

The Dell EMC PowerEdge R530, R630, R730, R730xd, R920, and R930; Dell EMC PowerEdge T430 and T630; Dell EMC PowerEdge M630 and M830; Dell EMC PowerEdge FC430, FC630 and FC830; Dell EMC PowerEdge C6320; Dell Precision Rack 7910 Workstation; HPE Servers based on x86 64-bit Intel Xeon processors including HPE ProLiant ML G7, Gen8, Gen9 Servers, HPE ProLiant DL G7, Gen8, Gen9 Servers, HPE ProLiant BL G7, Gen8, Gen9 Servers and HPE ProLiant SL G7, Gen8, Gen9 Servers; HPE Servers based on AMD64 processors including HPE ProLiant ML G7, Gen8 Servers and HPE ProLiant DL G7, Gen8 servers; IBM System p based on Power8 processors providing execution environments with PowerVM including big endian with PowerVM: Tuleta BE model number – Power 835 model 8286-41A and little endian with Red Hat Virtualization for Power 3.6: Power 835 model 8284-22A; IBM System z based on z/Architecture processors including zEnterprise EC12 (zEC12); zEnterprise BC12 (zBC12); zEnterprise 196 (z196) and zEnterprise 114 (z114) are hardware platforms that have successfully been evaluated as part of this certification.

“Military, national security, and other highly-sensitive datacenter environments require a significant commitment to security and stringent compliance standards, a commitment that Red Hat strives to meet with the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform,” said Paul Smith, senior vice president and general manager, Public Sector, Red Hat. “The latest Common Criteria certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux enables us to better meet the needs of public and private sector IT environments, from standard datacenter deployments to implementations that can require higher levels of regulatory compliance and operating system security.”