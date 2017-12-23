Samsung Electronics announced this week Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) 1.3 certification for the Samsung ARTIK 05x series of modules, the first system-on-module family to be certified using new OCF standards for trust and connectivity for IoT.

With the ARTIK 05x series, companies can build Wi-Fi enabled edge products that meet OCF standards for interoperability, and take advantage of the ARTIK platform’s built-in hardware and software solutions to ensure reliability, safety and privacy for connected products.

The OCF certification program ensures companies can create products that work seamlessly with other OCF certified IoT devices regardless of their form factor, operating system or service providers. OCF 1.3 certification assures interoperability with OCF specific testing and certification, improving time-to-market, and enhancing the customer experience.

Billions of connected devices (phones, computers and sensors) should be able to communicate with one another regardless of manufacturer, operating system, chipset or physical transport.

The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) is creating a specification and sponsoring an open source project to make this possible. OCF will unlock the massive opportunity in the IoT market, accelerate industry innovation and help developers and companies create solutions that map to a single open specification to help ensure secure interoperability for consumers, business, and industry.

The high-performance, pre-certified Samsung ARTIK 05x series system-on-modules include processors, memory, communications, hardened security, and software to jump start development for a broad range of IoT applications.

From simple edge nodes like sensors and controllers, to home appliances, healthcare monitors and smart factory gateways, the Samsung ARTIK IoT platform provides a complete end-to-end software, hardware and cloud solution for companies to easily link and more safely operate their products in a world that is increasingly connected.

“This is a big win for our customers,” said James Stansberry, senior vice president and general manager of ARTIK IoT, Samsung Electronics. “Not only can they get to market faster with our production-ready, secure system-on-modules, but they can leverage ARTIK OCF and radio certifications to ensure that their products will work together.”

“Samsung has been a major contributor to the OCF effort to drive standards for IoT,” said John Park, Executive Director, OCF. “We’re delighted that the company is not only adopting the standards themselves, but helping provide products that contribute to the goal of building devices that ‘just work’ with each other.”

Products are available for order through worldwide distribution partners, including Arrow Electronics, Digi-Key, Mouser Electronics and Mujin.