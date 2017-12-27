Virtustream, an enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell Technologies business, and UOLDIVEO, a Brazilian integrator of solutions for IT infrastructure, multi-cloud, managed services and applications, recently announced that Autopass, a Brazil-based reference technology company for the payment and improvement of urban mobility, is migrating its mission critical environments into the cloud. The partnership between Virtustream and UOLDIVEO, which was recently expanded to include additional service offerings for customers, is gaining momentum among Brazilian enterprises eager to embrace digital transformation.

Autopass selected Virtustream and UOLDIVEO for their digital transformation project, because the partners provided a seamless process for migrating Autopass’ on-premise environment to the cloud. “Virtustream and UOLDIVEO offered complete solutions that included ease-of-migration, scalability to expand our computing resources and 24/7 operations support,” said Rubens Fernandes Gil Filho, CEO, Autopass.

Data access and security were critical to Autopass’ successful digital transformation, and the company conducted an extended review process before choosing their cloud providers.

UOLDIVEO has been leveraging Virtustream xStream technology in its service portfolio since 2013, and currently incorporates xStream into its public cloud solution. This allows UOLDIVEO to optimize its resources within its cloud platform.

“UOLDIVEO offers a consulting service to understand the needs of each business. That´s why we initiated a feasibility study nearly eight months ago to ensure we were making the best choice for our business and customers,” said Gil.

Virtustream and UOLDIVEO helped solve Autopass’ immediate and long-term business needs including the ability to rapidly deploy resources to meet new business demands, reduce costs as they migrate business-critical applications to the cloud and scale as Autopass grows.

The first phase of Autopass’ migration encompasses several services within their legacy Electronic Ticket System, including providing resources for new products such as credit and debit cards and QR code implementation.

“UOLDIVEO’s extensive experience working with customers in the Brazilian market coupled with Virtustream’s expertise in successfully migrating mission-critical, systems of record within the world’s largest corporations and governments creates a complete option for Brazilian enterprises interested in using technology to gain competitive advantage,” said Rodney Rogers, CEO, Virtustream. “Empowering Autopass to fully embrace the promise of cloud is evidence of the strength of both our partnership with UOLDIVEO and our commitment to our global customers.”