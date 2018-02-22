Mobile network transformation company Mavenir collaborated on Thursday with Dell EMC OEM solutions to deliver a range of solutions for service providers and enterprises covering 5G Cloud RAN, Packet Core, IoT, VoLTE, VoWiFi and RCS on Mavenir’s cloud-native Open Stack NFV and container CloudRange platform.

Communications service providers are under intense pressure to simultaneously drive new revenue streams and aggressively reduce costs as OTTs gain market share in voice and messaging services. This expanded collaboration directly addresses these challenges, bringing together Mavenir’s extensive software stack for mobile network providers and Dell EMC solutions for infrastructure, cloud and IoT to create new offerings and best practices that enable the cost effective and rapid evolution of service provider and enterprise networks.

Mavenir and Dell EMC OEM will pursue advanced engineering engagements in Cloud RAN, IOT and Enterprise Private LTE Solutions, including CBRS initiatives.

This expanded collaboration builds on Mavenir’s extensive joint work to date, focused on the delivery of high-scale, expansive NFV solutions on Dell EMC’s networking, compute and storage platforms and Intel Skylake technology. Together, Mavenir and Dell EMC OEM have already deployed and certified the full Mavenir application stack for VoLTE/VoWifi/RCS applications, virtualized IMS core, virtualized EPC and are expanding that to include cloud RAN and IoT applications.

Mavenir has also certified VMware NFV 2.0 and have developed carrier-grade integrated solutions and best practices to ensure the rapid introduction of new applications into service provider networks.

“The service provider market continues to change and evolve at a rapid pace,” said Ron Pugh, vice president and general manager for the Americas, Dell EMC OEM Solutions. “We are excited about expanding our existing OEM Solutions collaboration to address real-world challenges and opportunities of NFV, 5G, Enterprise LTE and IOT.”

“Mavenir and Dell EMC OEM have already shown the impact our partnership can have: together, we have deployed the largest NFV openstack mobile service provider network with over 100M subscribers, covering the complete Mavenir application stack,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir. “We are excited to expand our work together, tapping into our complementary strengths to optimize and enable cloud-native NFV solutions at scale.”

Mavenir announced on Wednesday its Mobile-Native Unified Communications and Collaboration as a Service (mUCaaS) solution, designed to address the specific mobility needs of SOHO and SMBs. Using mobile native wireless technologies while still supporting current communications desktop usage, is a complete paradigm shift compared to traditional UCaaS offerings. Leveraging Mavenir’s technology in mobile networks with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Rich Communication Services (RCS), the solution provides new recurring-revenue opportunities for mobile network operators (MNOs) while addressing the real business need for truly mobile communications for the workforce.

MNOs are under pressure in the consumer market with flat growth, an intensive price war on voice and data plans, and fierce competition from OTT applications. The enterprise market offers a better outlook with UCaaS telephony and messaging projecting growth of 15.2 percent CAGR 2016-2021, higher ARPU and stickiness.